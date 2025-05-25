2027: Atiku's coalition dealt big blow as Obi confirms plan to contest under LP

Former Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has confirmed that he will run for president again in the 2027 general election under the Labour Party platform.
In a video message shared on the LP’s WhatsApp platforms, Obi addressed a group of young supporters and firmly stated, “I will still continue to run in the Labour Party. I’m a member of the Labour Party,” putting to rest rumours about joining an opposition alliance.
His announcement comes amid reports of a possible coalition between opposition figures like former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and ex-Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai, who are said to be leaning towards the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as their platform. Obi, however, remains loyal to the Labour Party.
Obi also suggested that recent internal crises within the LP and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) were instigated by forces linked to the current government. “What is happening in the Labour Party and the PDP is caused by the government, quote me anywhere,” he said.
He recalled how, during his presidency, late Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, intervened to resolve party conflicts and stressed that a healthy democracy depends on strong opposition parties. “You can’t have a system working without a strong opposition,” Obi said.
The former Anambra State governor further called for structural reforms in Nigeria’s political system, including age limits for elective offices. Obi revealed that he will be 65 by the time of the 2027 election and hinted that it may be his final attempt at the presidency.
“I do not want to be contesting elections in my 70s,” he explained. He urged Nigerian youth to be more active in safeguarding democracy and ensuring electoral transparency.
