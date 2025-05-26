Across the globe, food is a powerful reflection of culture, rooted in tradition.

What’s considered an everyday meal in one country might seem exotic, strange, or even unthinkable in another. Many cultures embrace foods that challenge conventional notions of taste and preparation.

When people hear "raw meat," their minds often go straight to sushi or steak tartare. But across the world, many cultures have long-standing traditions of eating raw or lightly prepared meats, from fish and beef to organs and even blood. These dishes are often delicacies, rich in history, and reflect deep-rooted culinary customs.

12 Countries That Eat Raw Meat

While many turn up their noses at the idea of eating raw meat, for others, it’s a beloved part of their culinary culture. Across the globe, raw meat is served in different ways, and these 12 countries prove that not all delicious meals need fire.

1. Japan – Sashimi & Basashi

Japan is famous for its sashimi, which typically includes raw fish or seafood served with soy sauce and wasabi. But Japan also has basashi, raw horse meat, thinly sliced and eaten with garlic and soy. It's a delicacy in regions like Kumamoto.

2. France – Steak Tartare

In France, steak tartare is a classic bistro dish. It's raw minced beef mixed with raw egg yolk, capers, mustard, onions, and spices. The dish is often served with toast or fries, it’s a gourmet favourite that dates back to the early 20th century.

3. South Korea – Yukhoe

Similar to steak tartare, yukhoe is a Korean dish made from raw beef, seasoned with sesame oil, garlic, and soy sauce, and topped with raw egg yolk. It’s typically eaten as a special treat and often found in Korean BBQ restaurants.

4. Lebanon – Kibbeh Nayyeh

In Lebanon, kibbeh nayyeh is a raw meat dish made from finely ground lamb or beef, mixed with bulgur, onions, and spices. It’s a beloved part of mezze spreads during holidays and family gatherings.

5. Italy – Carpaccio

Italian carpaccio is a simple yet elegant dish consisting of thinly sliced raw beef, drizzled with olive oil and lemon juice, and topped with capers or shaved Parmesan. It originated in Venice and has become a global appetiser staple.

6. Indonesia – Lawar

Lawar, a Balinese dish, sometimes includes raw pork blood mixed with minced meat, coconut, and spices. It’s often served during religious ceremonies and communal events, although variations with cooked meat are also popular.

7. Vietnam – Tiết Canh

This traditional dish uses raw duck blood mixed with cooked meat and organs, then set like jelly. While not as common today due to health concerns, tiết canh was once a delicacy in northern Vietnam.

8. Germany – Mett

Mett is raw minced pork seasoned with salt, pepper, and sometimes onions. It’s typically eaten on bread rolls (Mettbrötchen) and is a beloved breakfast or snack in parts of Germany, especially among older generations.

9. Turkey – Çiğ Köfte

Traditionally made with raw beef or lamb, çiğ köfte is kneaded with bulgur, pepper paste, and spices until it becomes paste-like. Modern versions often skip the raw meat for hygienic reasons, but the original remains a point of cultural pride.

10. Kenya – Raw Liver & Milk

Among the Maasai people of Kenya, eating raw liver, sometimes alongside fresh animal blood mixed with milk, is a traditional practice. It’s believed to boost strength and vitality, especially among warriors and during rituals.

11. Switzerland – Zibelewurst

In certain regions of Switzerland, Zibelewurst, a type of sausage made with raw pork and bacon, is eaten raw with bread. It’s a rustic dish tied to rural traditions and is often part of local food festivals.

12. Ethiopia – Kitfo & Tere Siga

In Ethiopia, raw meat is a cultural staple. Kitfo is finely minced raw beef seasoned with niter kibbeh (spiced clarified butter) and mitmita (a chilli spice blend). Another popular dish, Tere Siga, involves chunks of raw meat sliced and eaten fresh, usually dipped in mustard or chilli powder. Often shared communally, these dishes represent trust, hospitality, and celebration.

The Dangers of Eating Raw Meat

While raw meat dishes may be cherished, health experts caution against their consumption without proper safety practices. Raw meat can harbour dangerous pathogens such as Salmonella, E. coli, Listeria, and Campylobacter, all of which can cause serious foodborne illnesses. Symptoms range from stomach cramps and nausea to severe diarrhoea and even hospitalisation.

Over the years, nutritionists have acknowledged the nutritional value of raw meat, which is rich in protein, iron, zinc, and B vitamins, but warns that improperly handled meat can be infested with parasites like tapeworms.

To mitigate risks, experts recommend: Eating only very fresh meat.

Keep meat refrigerated below 5°C.

Avoiding cross-contamination with other foods.

Use separate utensils during preparation and consumption.