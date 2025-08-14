Biodun Fatoyinbo, the lead Pastor of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA), is under fire from the Nigerian Christian community on social media following his controversial remarks about the maiden General Evangelist of the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), late Apostle Joseph Ayo Babalola.

Speaking in a sermon video that's going viral online, Fatoyinbo described Babalola as “anointed… so anointed” but claimed that “all the grace just went like that” because he “had no money.”

Recounting some of the miraculous works of the revered cleric during his lifetime, the COZA pastor recalled an incident in which a python allegedly dried up after crossing Babalola’s leg.

“I was studying recently about what Apostle Babalola did. I stand to be corrected. What God did through Smith Wigglesworth, if they had documented what God did in the life of that man (Babalola), people would be coming here for pilgrimage. He was anointed. So anointed.

“Anointed man. Heavy-duty grace, but no money. So all the grace just went like that,” Fatoyinbo said.

Pastor Fatoyinbo under fire from CAC

Fatoyinbo's comments didn't go down well with a section of the Nigerian Christian community, particularly the CAC, which has now issued a strongly worded statement amid the ongoing heated debate.

In the statement, signed by its Director of Publicity, Pastor Ade Alawode, on Thursday, August 14, 2025, the church accused Fatoyinbo of promoting a misleading link between ministerial success and material wealth.

"Ordinarily, we do not respond to social media commentaries or controversies. However, we consider it necessary to address your recent statements, which have been widely circulated on your social media platforms," the statement partly read.

“In one of your trending messages on YouTube, you acknowledged that Apostle Babalola was highly anointed but ‘had no money,’ and then went on to ask sarcastically, ‘Where are his children?’ — a question that was both insensitive and ill-informed.

“To equate anointing or ministerial success with material wealth is biblically flawed. The words of Jesus are clear: Take heed and beware of covetousness, for one’s life does not consist in the abundance of the things he possesses.” — Luke 12:15.”

While setting the record straight, the CAC insisted that Babalola didn't live a wretched life as the COZ pastor implied, but lived in a “befitting home,” owned one of the best Ford Jeeps of his time, and provided for many beyond his biological children.

“When Queen Elizabeth II visited Nigeria in February 1956, Apostle Babalola was among the honored guests. Would a man in rags be granted such recognition by a colonial government? Certainly not,” Alawode added.