I need 10 of my children to give me N1bn each - Adeboye to church members

General Overseer of The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has called on members of his congregation to contribute large sums of money running into billions and millions of naira.

In a now-viral video from a recent church service, Adeboye appealed for at least 10 members willing to give ₦1 billion each, and another 100 members ready to donate ₦100 million each.

“I need at least 10 of my children who can give me at least one billion naira each and I need 100 of my children who can give me a hundred million naira each,” the revered clergyman said.

This comes just days after Pastor Adeboye made headlines for predicting the exact day he would pass away and “go to the heavenly world.”

Pastor Adeboye’s request fuels reactions online

@0xMaax: so 10 people get 1 billion wey dem no dey use 100 people get 100 million wey dem no dey use???? for thie poverty-ridden country.

@iamurbanaira : EFCC suppose dan lock this man up.

@Entdaily001 : How can I send this to my uncle that always defend this man 😭 😭😭 Abi this video na AI ??

@thebigdammy: Nigeria is the most religious country in the world and yet Nigeria is still the poverty capital of the world. what a nation💔.

@dammy_jegz : And I need a thousand will definitely be 10 million each That’s 30billion Naira Soft 2 million dollars o.