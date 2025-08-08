‘I’ll die on a Sunday after service’: Pastor Adeboye reveals peaceful death vision

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, has reaffirmed his vision of how he believes he will die, peacefully, on a Sunday, after attending worship and eating his favourite meal, pounded yams.

Speaking during the fourth day of RCCG’s International Convention, themed “The Overcomers”, Adeboye said his passing would be “swift, painless, and without sickness”, adding that he first shared the vision two years ago to reassure Christians that “death can be a peaceful transition for those in Christ.”

“I will die on a Sunday after attending service, eat my beloved pounded yam, and then pass on without any sickness,” the 82-year-old preacher told thousands of worshippers.

Preaching on the topic “Possess Your Possessions”, Adeboye urged Christians to claim their God-given blessings through prayer, persistence, and spiritual warfare.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In many cases, you may have to fight for things that are already yours,” he said, drawing parallels with the biblical account of the Israelites’ conquest of the Promised Land.

He identified healing, prosperity, fruitfulness, and long life as blessings believers must actively protect from spiritual opposition.

“Your greatest friend, Jesus Christ, paid a great price to purchase your healing. Yet there is a thief who comes to steal, kill, and destroy. You must fight to live.”

ADVERTISEMENT

On prosperity, Adeboye condemned societal double standards: “If you make it as a Christian, they criticise you. If you die poor, they ask, ‘Where’s your God?’”

Citing the biblical stories of Rachel and Hannah, who overcame barrenness through prayer, Adeboye encouraged believers to reject every form of spiritual oppression.