Pastor Bolaji Idowu criticises Yoruba timidity, praises Igbo boldness in viral sermon

A Lagos-based cleric, Pastor Bolaji Idowu, has ignited a flurry of public debate following remarks in which he claimed that fear is the root problem of the Yoruba race.

Speaking during a sermon at his church, Idowu described fear as a crippling trait that has held many Yoruba people back from achieving greatness.

“There is a problem with the Yoruba race. Even the ones that are 48 years old. There is a problem with your race, and it is called fear. Life bows for the courageous. Life works against the fearful,” the pastor declared during his message.

Pastor Idowu drew a contrast with the Igbo ethnic group, commending them for what he described as their fearlessness and global presence.

“That is why I love the Igbos. They are fearless. There is no country in this world where you will not see an Igbo man,” he stated.

He further urged the congregation, particularly the youth, to reject the spirit of fear and embrace courage as a means to break limitations and rise in life.

“Nobody can do anything significant in life because of fear. One of the reasons people never emerge or go forward is because of fear, and fear will lead to self-doubt. You would begin to doubt yourself,” he said.

Delivering the message with a tone of urgency, he added: “I am saying it to you now because when you are young, you can conquer it.”

Netizens react

Idowu’s message, originally shared on his official TikTok page, sparked intense debate on X (formerly Twitter), with many Nigerians accusing him of promoting ethnic stereotypes from the pulpit.

“This is shameful. This is disrespectful. The Nigerian pulpit has now been turned into an arena for disgusting intertribal house sports,” wrote @OurFavOnlineDoc.

Another user, @drpepple_ lamented, “Some words shouldn’t come out of the pulpit.”

However, others urged for a broader context, including @ammielv, who said, “He was discussing making exploits and being fearless and how some things said in the Yoruba culture can sometimes discourage that... Don’t be twisting and amplifying hate.”

But @OurFavOnlineDoc pushed back strongly, questioning why the clip was shared by the pastor himself.

“He literally said ‘there is a problem with the Yoruba race’ and called us a race of cowards. There is NO context where such a statement is accurate or factual,” the user wrote in a lengthy response.

Commentators also highlighted the diversity and excellence found across Nigerian ethnicities. Tobi Adekunle reminded the public that “there are tons of Yoruba and other tribes doing great things home and abroad,” adding, “Fear’s got nothing to do with your race or ethnic background.”

Others called for unity and understanding. @2tolu noted: “We can all appreciate each other’s journey without resorting to unnecessary criticism just to make a point. One love.”

Still, users like @Inno4Chi criticised the continued framing of national discourse around only three or four major ethnic groups.

“We have over 250 ethnic groups and over 400 languages,” he said, describing such generalisations as shallow.

As reactions continue to pour in, Pastor Idowu has yet to issue any clarification or apology.