OwnTheSweat: Dettol Cool brings freshness to fitness enthusiasts and communities across Nigeria

Dettol, Nigeria’s leading hygiene brand, through its category product Dettol Cool, brought the #OwnTheSweat campaign to life through a series of pop-up events at select gyms and open market activations across Lagos, Abuja, Kano, Kaduna and Port Harcourt, delivering a high-energy experience to Nigerians in diverse communities throughout the month of February, 2025.

The campaign, which saw Dettol Cool bring exciting workout experiences to some of the popular gyms across Nigeria, encouraged individuals to embrace their active lifestyles with confidence using Dettol Cool.

The antibacterial bar provides freshness and protection with its triple-action benefits—100% germ protection, a cooling sensation that lowers skin temperature by up to 5 degrees, and long-lasting defence against body odour even during the most intense workouts.

Beyond the physical activities, Dettol representatives educated participants about the importance of maintaining good hygiene alongside an active lifestyle, emphasising the need for everyone to wear their hard work with pride, and sweat should never be a deterrent, because Dettol Cool has got them covered.

This message was reinforced during the Dettol Cool open market and retail engagement activations across 10 major markets, where participants experienced the brand’s commitment firsthand.

The retail engagement activation took place in major cities, including Lagos, Abuja, Kano, Enugu, Port Harcourt, Onitsha, Benin, and Ibadan, where participants won amazing prizes, and experienced the refreshing confidence of Dettol Cool, along with free product samples and exclusive Dettol Cool-branded merchandise—reinforcing the brand’s commitment to an active and healthy lifestyle.

The excitement and energy from these sessions spilled onto social media, with fitness enthusiasts sharing their experiences using the #OwnTheSweat hashtag to celebrate movement and self-care.

Through the #OwnTheSweat campaign, Dettol Cool is proving it’s more than just a hygiene product—it’s a lifestyle companion for those who move, work, and challenge themselves daily. The message is clear: push harder, sweat freely, and own every moment with Dettol Cool’s freshness and protection.