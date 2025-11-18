7 Things Women Don’t Want to See Men Wearing Anymore, Ever

As much as fashion trends come and go, certain ones should be left behind forever. They don’t need to be recycled, nor do they need to be upcycled; they should just quietly retire and never be spoken of again. According to the 10 women I talked to, men are the biggest culprits when it comes to holding onto fashion trends that really need to be a thing of the past. To be clear, no one is asking men to become runway models overnight. This is not an attack. This is a public service announcement and a gentle PSA wrapped in love, humour, and concern for your aesthetic wellbeing.

Here’s what the women had to say.

1. Bulletproof Vests

One item that brought genuine confusion was the casual, non-functional bulletproof vest. “Unless you are a police officer, a soldier, private security, or perhaps a bomb disposal expert, you simply do not need to be casually wearing a ballistic vest out and about on a Tuesday afternoon," one woman commented. “It sends the wrong message, and that message is either 'I've misunderstood the assignment' or 'I’m trying way too hard to look like I’m in an action film.’" Please leave the high-grade protective gear to the professionals. You have leather jackets, denim jackets, blazers, fur coats, wool coats, and so many other cool jackets that you can wear instead of a bulletproof vest.

2. Skinny Jeans

As a society, I think we’ve all quietly agreed to leave skinny jeans in the early 2010s, where they belonged, next to Musical.ly edits and the peak of “Ama Kip Kip” tee shirts. The problem isn’t jeans; it’s the tightness of the jeans. Skinny jeans cling in ways that don’t flatter anybody. They restrict movement, they create tension where tension shouldn’t exist, and they turn perfectly good legs into compressed packaging. Loose-fitted jeans, straight cuts, or even well-tailored trousers do everything skinny jeans try to do, but without the suffocation. One respondent said, “They look restrictive. Compared to a straight-cut, or a looser fit that still looks smart but has some space to breathe.” Men, please give your legs some room to manoeuvre, and remember that the relaxed fit is your friend.

3. Tight Compression Shirts

Compression shirts are amazing… in the gym, or during an actual sport, or if you’re a superhero preparing to save the world. But wearing them casually as a top? It’s giving “I want everyone to know I do push-ups.” Every woman I asked this question to agreed that compression shirts outside of athletic contexts feel a bit too try-hard. They’re simply too tight, too shiny, and too committed to showing everything. Keep the high-performance gear for high-performance activities. A simple, well-fitting tee will always look better outside the gym. READ ALSO: 6 Cool Ways to Style Your Graphic Tee Without Looking Basic

4. Layered Trousers/Pants

This refers to the look where layers of trousers or boxers are visible, creating an unnecessary bulk and a sagging situation. Layered trousers create visual chaos. They add bulk where bulk is not needed, and they often look like the result of losing a bet. Gentlemen, we solemnly plead, can we not? I promise you, one pair of well-fitting trousers is perfectly sufficient. The minimalist approach is always chic.

5. The Super Short Shorts (Aka ‘Ashawo Shorts’)

I remember when these shorts first became popular, and there was a whole debate on whether or not they looked good or not. This one was a 50-50 because some women love a man in short shorts, while others say the trend has gone too far. It’s best to wear these shorts in moderation. The shorts don’t need to be long enough to audition for a basketball team, but they also don’t need to be short enough that a strong breeze becomes a health hazard. If your shorts are competing with women’s biker shorts for who can show the most thigh, it might be time to reconsider.

6. The Side Cut Tank Tops

This is the vest top where the armholes drop dramatically low, exposing the side of the torso. These gym singlets have armholes that are so big that they reach your waist, and they received an immediate collective “no”. “The deep, side-cut tank top is just a no,” stated a woman firmly. “We get it, you work out, which is brilliant, but you don't need to risk a full side-of-body flash just to walk to the shops. It’s a very specific gym/beach look that just doesn’t translate to the real world.” They are confusing. Are they a top? Are they an apron? Side-cut tanks are usually worn with the intention of showing off muscles, but they often end up showing everything else, too. A regular tank top or a crisp t-shirt will achieve the 'casual' look without the risk of 'accidental exposure'. READ ALSO: Balenciaga’s “Destroyed” Jacket is Taking the Internet by Storm

7. Boxers with Cartoon Prints