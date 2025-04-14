Meet Nigeria’s first female Archbishop who built churches, schools, and hospitals

In 2009, history was made in Nigeria when Dr. Margaret Idahosa was consecrated as the first female Archbishop in the country and the first in Africa.

Dr. (Mrs.) Margaret Idahosa is the widow of Archbishop Benson Idahosa, the widely acclaimed Father of Nigeria’s Pentecostalism who passed away in 1998. After his death, she not only held down the fort but also elevated the Church of God Mission International (CGMi)to greater heights through visionary leadership and unwavering faith.

Early Life and Education

Margaret Idahosa was born on July 29, 1943, into a royal family in Benin City, Edo State, Nigeria. She obtained a Diploma in Home Economics from Leeds Polytechnic in the United Kingdom, a Master's degree in Divinity from Friends International Christian University, and a Master's in Education from Oral Roberts University in Oklahoma, USA. ​

Ministry and Leadership

Margaret Idahosa was inducted into ministry on May 24, 1983, and became a bishop on April 5, 1998. Following the passing of her husband, Archbishop Benson Idahosa, she assumed leadership of the ministry. Under her guidance, CGMi expanded significantly, establishing over 4,000 branches worldwide. ​

Archbishop Idahosa also founded the Word of Faith Group of Schools, comprising over 100 institutions across Nigeria. In February 2002, Benson Idahosa University (BIU) received the required license to operate as a private university in Nigeria from the National Universities Commission. She serves as the Chancellor of Benson Idahosa University, one of Africa's leading private universities.

In healthcare, she established the Faith Mediplex group of hospitals, providing quality medical services in various Nigerian cities. ​In recognition of her contributions, the Nigerian government conferred upon her the Officer of the Order of Niger (OON) in 2008.

Speaking on the often-debated question of whether women should lead in the church especially in light of scriptures like 1 Timothy 2:11-12, which says, “I do not permit a woman to teach or to have authority over a man; she must be silent”, Margaret Idahosa in an interview with Vanguard newspaper said:

God is not mad at men and women. Men and women were created by God, and He gave both of them authority; not the man alone. He asked them to go and dominate and multiply. One can multiply by the Word of God or biologically. It is religion and tradition that relegated women. The mind of God is that men and women should work together amicably. Before God, there is no difference but, traditionally, we have differences. If a man can fulfil the gift in him from the foundation, why can’t a woman as well? God has called the man and the woman. So, God is not mad at (against) both the man and woman preaching.

After the death of her husband in 1998, many feared that the remarkable legacy left by Archbishop Idahosa might fade, but Mrs. Idahosa has proven herself to be a capable and dedicated leader. For over two decades, Mrs. Margaret Idahosa has skillfully managed the Church of God Mission International (CGMi), the legacy of her late husband and the church experienced remarkable growth.

Aside from preaching the gospel, Idahosa is also a prolific writer. She has authored many books. Her marriage to the late Idahosa was blessed with four children; while she also has three adopted children.

Ageing gracefully at 82, her first son, Bishop Feb Idahosa now serves as the Vice President of CGMi. Bishop F.E.B. Idahosa is also the President of Benson Idahosa University (BIU), Founder and President of Big Ben's Children's Hospital, and Vice President of All Nations for Christ Bible Institute International.