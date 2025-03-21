This is the oldest country in the world

According to the World Population Review, Iran is the oldest nation in the world based on the date of the earliest known evidence of an organized government.

Determining a country's exact age is not always straightforward. It is very hard to pinpoint the exact moment a nation officially began because borders shift, governments change, and civilizations rise and fall over time.

Because of these complexities, any list of the world’s oldest countries depends on how one defines a country's "beginning." For this list, we consider the birth of a country to be the date of the earliest known evidence of an organized government. Based on this criteria, here are the 10 oldest countries in the world:

1. Iran (3200 BC)

Iran is the oldest country in the world and home to one of the world's earliest civilizations, dating back to 3200 BC (Before Christ) with the rise of the Elamite kingdom. The Persian Empire, established in 550 BCE, became one of history's most powerful empires, known for its cultural and scientific contributions. Despite various conquests and dynastic changes, Iran has retained a strong national identity for thousands of years.

2. Egypt (3100 BC)

Ancient Egypt, founded around 3100 BC, is renowned for its pyramids, hieroglyphic writing, and monumental architecture. The unification of Upper and Lower Egypt under Pharaoh Narmer marked the beginning of one of the longest-lasting civilizations. Today, Egypt remains a key political and cultural force in Africa and the Middle East.

3. Vietnam (2879 BC)

Vietnam traces its origins to 2879 BC with the establishment of the Hồng Bàng dynasty. The country has a long history of resilience, having defended itself from numerous invasions, including centuries of Chinese rule and Western colonialism. Vietnamese traditions, language, and governance have remained strong through millennia.

4. Armenia (2492 BC)

Dating back to 2492 BC, Armenia has one of the richest histories in the Caucasus region. It became the first country to officially adopt Christianity as its state religion in 301 CE. Despite facing numerous invasions, Armenia has preserved its unique language, culture, and national identity.

5. North Korea (2333 BC)

According to Korean legend, North Korea’s history began in 2333 BC with the founding of Gojoseon by Dangun, a mythical ruler. While Korea has seen many dynasties rise and fall, the modern state of North Korea emerged in the 20th century, carrying on the traditions of its ancient past.

6. China (2070 BC)

China’s first recorded dynasty, the Xia Dynasty, was established around 2070 BC, marking the beginning of one of the world’s longest-continuous civilizations. From the Great Wall to Confucian philosophy, China has significantly influenced global culture, trade, and governance for thousands of years.

7. India (2000 BC)

India’s history dates back to 2000 BC, with the rise of the Indus Valley Civilization. Home to Hinduism, Buddhism, and some of the world’s oldest scriptures, India has been a center of science, mathematics, and philosophy for millennia. Today, it remains one of the world's largest and most diverse nations.

8. Georgia (1300 BC)

Established around 1300 BC, Georgia has played a crucial role in the history of the Caucasus region. It boasts one of the world’s oldest languages and was one of the first countries to adopt Christianity in the 4th century. Despite numerous invasions, Georgia has preserved its distinct cultural and national identity.

9. Israel (1300 BC)

Israel traces its origins to 1300 BC, with the biblical Exodus and the establishment of the ancient Kingdoms of Israel and Judah. The region has been a center of religious, cultural, and political significance for thousands of years. Modern Israel, established in 1948, continues to be shaped by its deep historical and spiritual roots.

10. Sudan (1070 BC)