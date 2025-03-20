Which countries have the biggest penis sizes?

All men have at some point or another have wondered whether their penis is big enough.

It could have been driven by insecurity or curiosity, but there's no denying the confidence that comes with having a "good enough" size. After all, that's why the term Big Dick Energy exists!

We have a list of the top 20 countries with the biggest penises BUT studies on this topic often rely on self-reported data which means some exaggeration is inevitable. Even though they provide insight into global averages and trends, it's not the gospel truth. Anyway, let's dive in:

Top 20 Countries With The Biggest Penis Size

Sudan – 7.1 inches (17.9 cm) Democratic Republic of the Congo – 7.1 inches (17.9 cm) Ecuador – 6.9 inches (17.6 cm) Republic of the Congo – 6.8 inches (17.3 cm) Ghana – 6.8 inches (17.3 cm) Nigeria – 6.7 inches (17 cm) Venezuela – 6.7 inches (16.9 cm) Lebanon – 6.6 inches (16.8 cm) Colombia – 6.6 inches (16.8 cm) Cameroon – 6.6 inches (16.6 cm) Jamaica – 6.4 inches (16.3 cm) Kenya – 6.4 inches (16.3 cm) Dominican Republic – 6.3 inches (16 cm) Senegal – 6.3 inches (15.9 cm) Cuba – 6.2 inches (15.9 cm) New Zealand – 6.2 inches (15.8 cm) Zambia – 6.2 inches (15.8 cm) Belize – 6.2 inches (15.8 cm) Angola – 6.2 inches (15.7 cm) Brazil – 6.2 inches (15.7 cm)

The global average erect penis length is 5.54 inches (14.08 cm) and most countries fall into this bracket.

Does Penis Size Really Matter?

Maybe. Maybe not. However, research suggests that men tend to worry about their size more than their partners do. Studies indicate that most women are satisfied with their partner’s size, with girth often being considered just as (if not more) important than length. In the end, confidence and sexual compatibility matter more than measurements.

Still, we have also compiled a short list of countries with the smallest penis size so if size matters to you, you might want to steer clear of men from these regions.

Top 5 Countries With The Smallest Penis Size

Thailand – 3.7 inches (9.4 cm) North Korea – 3.8 inches (9.6 cm) Cambodia – 3.9 inches (9.8 cm) Nepal – 3.9 inches (9.9 cm) Myanmar – 4.0 inches (10.1 cm)

Surprisingly, they are all Asian countries but according to research, race has only a marginal impact on penis size. More studies indicate possible connections between environmental or hormonal factors and penis size. During a person’s younger years and adolescence, improper nutrition can impact penile development.

Endocrine disruptions, which can be caused by exposure to pesticides, plasticizers, and even natural sources, can negatively impact genital development. Finally, a 2016 study observed that men who were circumcised as newborns tended to have slightly smaller penises.

As you can see, the various studies and research on this topic are insightful and confusing but none are definitive. While we await more conclusive data, it's best to embrace the size you have and focus on improving your skills.