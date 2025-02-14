They say Valentine’s Day is the season of love, but for some, it’s a painful reminder of what once was, or what never should have been.

While many others receive grand gestures, flowers, and romantic getaways, there are those whose Valentine’s memories are far from sweet.

For every perfect love story, there’s a heartbreak waiting to be told. The dinner that ended in disaster, the proposal that turned into rejection, the unexpected breakup, or the realisation that love was never real to begin with.

It’s a harsh reality, quite sad, and unfortunate, yet all too familiar.

In this special Valentine's heartbreak series, Pulse brings you raw and relatable stories from readers who have lived through the worst Valentine’s experiences.

First off, Lara shares her story of how a proposal on Valentine’s Day turned into heartbreak when her fiancé admitted he wasn’t ready for marriage after all.

What is your worst Valentine’s experience? He disappointed me after proposing.

Walk us through the details. What exactly happened? A few years ago, he promised to love me forever. On Valentine’s Day, he proposed, and I was so excited, thinking it was the beginning of our forever. But later, he told me he had only proposed out of excitement and wasn’t really ready for marriage.

After that experience, do you still celebrate Valentine’s Day? I haven’t celebrated it with a partner since then, but I still celebrate with the people around me.

If you could describe your ideal Valentine’s Day, what would it look like? A day filled with cool music and pleasant surprises.

What does Valentine’s Day mean to you (or what did it mean to you before the incident)? To me, Valentine’s Day is a time to show love to one another, whether with a friend or a partner, through gifts and sweet gestures.