My Worst Valentine's Experience: He chose his sisters over me

They say Valentine’s Day is the season of love, but for some, it’s a painful reminder of what once was, or what never should have been.

While many others receive grand gestures, flowers, and romantic getaways, there are those whose Valentine’s memories are far from sweet.

For every perfect love story, there’s a heartbreak waiting to be told. The dinner that ended in disaster, the proposal that turned into rejection, the unexpected breakup, or the realization that love was never real to begin with.

It’s a harsh reality, quite sad, and unfortunate, yet all too familiar.

In this special Valentine's heartbreak series, Pulse brings you raw and relatable stories from readers who have lived through the worst Valentine’s experiences.

Mimi recalls how her ex-boyfriend chose his sisters over her on Valentine's day.

What is your worst Valentine experience?

It was a Sunday...a horrible day.

Walk us through the details. What exactly happened?

That Valentine’s Day fell on a Sunday, and I remember thinking it couldn’t be more perfect since we had our usual after-church ritual. I had this grand plan to sneak all my gifts into his car boot when he came to pick me up for church. I even coordinated with my cousin to pull it off. I knew he’d eventually open the boot, and that was supposed to be my big surprise. But things didn’t go as planned.

Instead of spending the day together, he dropped me off at home, saying he was going to hang out with his sisters. As if that wasn’t disappointing enough, he canceled our Sunday lunch, an outing I had been so excited about. I convinced myself that maybe there was a good reason, maybe something better was in store. I couldn’t have been more mistaken. We broke up not long after.

After that experience, do you still celebrate Valentine?

No.

If you could describe your ideal Valentine day, how would it look like?

An intimate day with my lover.

What does Valentine's Day really mean to you (or what did it mean to you before the incident)?