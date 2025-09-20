Years ago, when remote work became the new normal, many Nigerians thought it was a dream. No more waking up at 5 a.m. to beat traffic, no more endless danfo rides, no more office drama.

On the surface, it appears to be a cheaper and stress-free way to work. However, beneath the hype, remote work in Nigeria comes with hidden costs that quietly erode your pocket and peace of mind. Some of these costs are pretty apparent. Others, not so much.

Let's help you unravel some of the hidden costs of working remotely. Let's get right to it.

Internet Bills Often Grow To Feel Like Rent

ADVERTISEMENT

Nigerians love the idea of remote work, but are unaware of these hidden costs

Remote work runs on internet connectivity, but in Nigeria, reliable data doesn’t come cheap. Between Zoom calls, heavy downloads, and endless emails, you burn through data bundles like kerosene on harmattan fire. By the end of the month, many remote workers realise they’ve spent almost the same as transport fares - sometimes even more.

NEPA Wahala and Generator Expenses

Power supply in Nigeria is unpredictable, and remote work means you’re at the mercy of NEPA. Offices usually run on diesel or large inverters, but at home, that responsibility falls on you. Every blackout means running your generator, charging backup devices, or buying fuel that gets more expensive every month.

If you decide to “go green,” you’ll spend heavily on solar panels and inverters. Over time, the cost of keeping your laptop and Wi-Fi running during working hours adds up, making you realise that part of your salary is simply going to cover electricity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Many employees may find themselves splitting their time between office work and remote work.

Higher Food and Utility Costs

Working from home sounds cheaper, but in reality, you eat more. At the office, snacks, tea, or even occasional lunch meetings reduce food costs. At home, you’re constantly in the kitchen, cooking meals and refilling gas faster than usual. Electricity bills rise because your fan, AC, or fridge is running almost all day.

Even small things like charging your phone and laptop add to the bill. What feels like minor expenses start piling up into thousands every month, making you question if remote work is as cost-effective as it seems.

The Cost of Loneliness

ADVERTISEMENT

Nigerians love the idea of remote work, but are unaware of these hidden costs

One of the most overlooked costs of remote work is the emotional aspect. Nigerians are social people, and many friendships start in offices - during lunch breaks, after-work hangouts, or even in traffic. Remote work takes away that environment, leaving many workers feeling isolated.

The silence can be heavy, and loneliness sometimes leads to boredom or anxiety. To cope, people spend more money on social gatherings, gym memberships, or even eating out, just to feel a sense of human connection again. What appears to be “freedom” ultimately leads you to spend more on maintaining social balance.

Conclusion

ADVERTISEMENT

Remote work in Nigeria isn’t bad - it gives flexibility, freedom, and sometimes more family time. But it’s far from free. The hidden costs of internet, electricity, food, workspace setup, and even emotional well-being can add up quickly.