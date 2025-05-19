Meet the powerful women behind Nigeria’s top pastors

In Nigeria’s vibrant religious landscape, the wives of prominent pastors are stepping out of the shadows and emerging as influential figures in their own right.

Far from being confined to the background, these women are making significant strides in various sectors, including education, law, media, and philanthropy. Their contributions extend beyond supporting their husbands' ministries, as they carve out their own paths and impact lives across the nation.

This list is by no means exhaustive. While we’ve highlighted a few notable examples, countless others continue to lead with grace, strength, and purpose in their various spheres of influence.

1. Pastor Nike Adeyemi (Daystar Christian Centre)

She was born on April 11, 1967, Pastor Nike Adeyemi is the wife of Pastor Sam Adeyemi, founder of Daystar Christian Centre in Lagos. She holds a B.Sc and M.Sc degrees in Architecture from Obafemi Awolowo University and an MBA from Business Studies Netherlands. A Harvard-trained strategist, she co-pastors Daystar and leads the Real Woman Foundation, which empowers women and children through rehabilitation programs and shelters. She is also the host of the TV show “Real Woman with Nike Adeyemi” and has authored several books on family and personal development.

2. Pastor Mildred Kingsley-Okonkwo (David Christian Centre)

Pastor Mildred Kingsley-Okonkwo, born on September 26, is the co-pastor of David Christian Centre alongside her husband, Pastor Kingsley Okonkwo. She holds degrees in English Arts and International Law and Diplomacy from Obafemi Awolowo University and the University of Lagos. She is the founder of the Just Us Girls Global Network, She organises conferences and initiatives aimed at empowering women. She is also a certified relationship coach and infidelity recovery specialist.

3. Pastor Eno Jerry (Streams of Joy International)

Pastor Eno Jerry, wife of Pastor Jerry Eze, leads the Streams of Joy Umuahia branch. She holds an MBA from the Entrepreneurship Institute Australia and a Master's in International Human Resource Management from the University of Greenwich, London. Currently pursuing a Ph.D. in Human Resource Management, she is the CEO of Jeno Management Solutions and author of the bestselling book “I Almost Ruined My Marriage.” Dr Eno J Eze is also the chairman of the Abia State Civil Service Commission .

4. Pastor Omowunmi Idowu (Harvesters International Christian Centre)

Pastor Omowunmi Idowu, born on June 13, 1981, is the wife of Pastor Bolaji Idowu. She is a legal practitioner with extensive experience in litigation, dispute resolution, and corporate governance. A graduate of Olabisi Onabanjo University, she also holds a Master's in International Business Law from the University of Hull, UK. She plays a vital role in the ministry while balancing her legal career.

5. Pastor Laju Iren (Celebration Church International)

Pastor Laju Iren, wife of Pastor Emmanuel Iren, serves as the Assistant Pastor at Celebration Church International. She is a bestselling author, book writing coach, and founder of Laju Iren Publishing and Laju Iren Films. Her initiatives aim to empower aspiring authors and promote clean, inspiring storytelling through film.

6. Pastor Ifeanyi Adefarasin

She is the wife of Pastor Paul Adefarasin of House on the Rock. Ifeanyi Adefarasin is a respected preacher, former beauty queen, and humanitarian. She’s the founder of the Woman to Woman ministry and actively speaks on personal development, faith, and family. Her work, both within and beyond the church, has positioned her as a role model for Christian women in Nigeria.

7. Pastor Faith Oyedepo

She is married to Bishop David Oyedepo of Living Faith Church (Winners Chapel). Faith Oyedepo is a seasoned minister and author. She often teaches on marriage, motherhood, and Christian living. Through her books and teachings, she has built a distinct spiritual following and plays a key role in the ministry's outreach to women and families.

8. Pastor Folu Adeboye

Known affectionately as Mummy G.O., Pastor Folu Adeboye is the wife of Pastor Enoch Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG). She’s a matriarchal figure in Nigeria’s Pentecostal movement and leads various arms of the church, including the women’s ministry and youth-focused initiatives. Her quiet strength, discipline, and strong intercessory role have earned her wide respect across religious circles.

9. Bishop Funke Felix-Adejumo

A Certified transformational coach, global speaker, philanthropist, and advocate for women, Bishop Funke Felix-Adejumo is one of Nigeria’s most visible and impactful pastor’s wives. She has authored over 50 books and is married to Bishop Felix ‘Remi Adejumo. She co-founded Agape Christian Ministries and has numerous philanthropic efforts, including Grace Orphanage and a children’s hospital. She was recently elevated to the position of Bishop by Bishop Francis Wale Oke, President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN).

10. Pastor Osenaga Michael Orokpo (Remnant Christian Network)

Pastor Osenaga Michael Orokpo, wife of Apostle Michael Orokpo, is a gospel music minister and preacher. She founded The Brave International, an organisation dedicated to empowering young people. She also serves as the Head of Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability at Tropical General Investments (TGI) Group.

These remarkable women exemplify strength, wisdom, and compassion, extending their influence beyond the church into various facets of society. Their diverse backgrounds and unwavering commitment to service continue to inspire and uplift countless individuals across Nigeria and beyond.