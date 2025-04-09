6 Nigerian pastors that are siblings

Across the country, a number of siblings have taken up the mantle of ministry, each building powerful legacies in their own right.

Nigeria’s religious landscape is rich with charismatic leaders, dynamic churches, and passionate believers woven together by powerful stories of family and legacy. When the anointing flows through a bloodline, siblings often rise to the call, establishing ministries that cater to diverse audiences and spiritual needs.

Together or individually, they shape faith journeys and inspire millions through their teachings. Here are six Nigerian pastor siblings who are making significant impact in the Christian community:

1. Wale Adefarasin and Paul Adefarasin

Wale and Paul Adefarasin are two prominent Nigerian pastors who are brothers. They are the sons of the late Justice Joseph Adetunji Adefarasin, a respected lawyer and former Chief Justice of Lagos State (1974–1985), and Mrs Hilda Joanne Adefarasin, who passed away peacefully at the age of 98 in February 2023.

Wale, who is older is the General Overseer of Guiding Light Assembly, a church located in Park View Estate, Ikoyi, Lagos. He is a seasoned Bible teacher and author of “The Succession Crisis in Nigeria.” Paul is the Senior Pastor of The House on the Rock, with its headquarters in Lagos and branches across Nigeria, Johannesburg (South Africa), and London (UK).

Paul is known for his dynamic preaching style and has built a reputation as one of Nigeria's most influential pastors, especially with the church's yearly programme - The Experience - that brings gospel artists from around the world. Both siblings are known for their spiritual leadership and have led large congregations for decades.

Despite their shared faith and family background, reports have circulated for over a decade about a possible rift between the brothers. Speculation peaked when Paul was noticeably absent from Wale’s 70th birthday celebration in 2022. However, the loss of their mother seemed to bring the family together, with both brothers attending her burial service at Wale’s church in 2023.

Pastor Wale Adefarasin is married to Laolu Adefarasin and the marriage is blessed with three children and two grandchildren. Paul Adefarasin is married to Ifeanyi Adefarasin and they have three children.

2. Sam Adeyemi and Victor Adeyemi

Born into a religious family in Odo-Ere, Yagba-West Local Government Area of Kogi State, Rev. Sam Adeyemi and Rev. Victor Adeyemi have become household names in Nigerian ministry. Both brothers began their pastoral journey in Ilorin, Kwara State, after joining Rhema Chapel International Church under the mentorship of Rev. George Adegboye.

Sam was eventually made Minister in Charge and later posted to Lagos, while Victor pioneered Rhema Chapel Ibadan. Both brothers have spent over 30 years in full-time ministry, with their individual stories of calling and growth deeply rooted in their early days under Rev. George.

Pastor Sam Adeyemi speaking on why he left Rhema Chapel to start Daystar Church said:

Sometime in July that year, the Lord spoke to me clearly one morning that He was going to take me to the next level of the ministry, to teach Biblical success principles. He said I would not be able to do the things He wanted me to do in my former pastorate because He was asking me to teach success on radio, television, tapes, publications and seminars. In addition, I was to establish a church that would help people discover and realise their potential. I got the vision for Success Power International and Daystar Christian Centre on the same day. On November 18, 1995, Daystar Christian Centre was inaugurated.

His younger brother, Rev Victor Adeyemi who is the founder of Global Harvest Church with branches in Nigeria and abroad also narrated his journey into the ministry under the leadership of Rhema Chapel Pastor, Rev George Adegboye.

Brother George wanted to use the occasion to confirm his perception that I was called into the ministry. The result of his confirmation would be the opportunities he began to give me at the tender age of 17 to preach in High Schools, Tertiary institutions, Churches, Chapters of Full Gospel Business Men’s Fellowship and eventually to be the pioneer pastor of Rhema Chapel Ibadan. 30 years later, I’m still preaching to the glory of God.

Pastor Sam Adeyemi is married to Pastor Nike Adeyemi and the marriage is blessed with three children. Rev Victor Adeyemi is married to Jumoke Adeyemi and their union is blessed with four children.

ALSO READ: 8 Nigerian pastors who lost their wives to death

3. Jimmy Odukoya and Tolu Odukoya-Ijegun

Following the passing of their father, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya, in 2023, Jimmy Odukoya and Tolu Odukoya-Ijogun stepped into leadership roles at the Fountain of Life Church, which their parents co-founded in 1992.

Jimmy, best known outside the church as an actor in the Hollywood film “The Woman King”, was installed as the Senior Pastor of the church on September 30, 2023. Beyond the pulpit, Jimmy is also a husband to Kemi Odukoya and a father of two.

Tolu, Jimmy’s older sister, was installed as the Associate Senior Pastor. She is married to Olumide Ijogun and the marriage is blessed with three children. She has had to address public confusion regarding her relationship with Jimmy, clarifying that they are siblings and not spouses.