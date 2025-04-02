I like sex - Famous Pastor's wife admits, advises wives to moan when doing the act

Funke Adejumo, the wife of the founder of the Agape Christian Ministries, Felix Adejumo, has highlighted the importance of embracing intimacy to achieve a lasting and enjoyable marriage.

In a video posted on Instagram on Tuesday, April 1, 2025, Funke can be seen disabusing women's minds about societal expectations that hold African women back from expressing their enjoyment of sex.

She openly admitted her love for sex, as she encouraged women to embrace intimacy with their spouses without feeling shame or any awkwardness.

The Pastor's wife encouraged married women to break free from traditional limitations and express their needs and desires to their husbands.

“I like sex. If I don’t, how will I have children? And you are just pretending you like sex. African culture has told you that a woman should not show that she enjoys sex, otherwise they will call her a prostitute,” she said.

Funke further educated the women on how communication and feedback during intimacy could help them to establish a stronger connection with their partners and ensure that both parties have a pleasurable time under the sheets.

“When the man is touching you, you’re happy. So, the first thing is to disbelieve that in your mind, otherwise, you’ll be causing problems in your marriage," she stated.

“Tell yourself, sex is good. I want my husband. And when you’re having sex with your husband, don’t pretend, just be like missionary. Talk, moan, sex is good.

“You cannot believe that African mentality. Let’s change it. The devil is using it to destroy marriages because that’s the highest level of intimacy.

