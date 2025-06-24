How much do Nigerian nurses really earn abroad compared to at home

Despite these conditions, many professionals remain committed to local healthcare. Yet overseas markets offer compensation packages so generous they make expatriation hard to resist.

Understanding the true income gap including base pay, allowances and purchasing power differences reveals why Nigerian hospitals face chronic staffing shortages.

Below is a detailed comparison of monthly earnings for registered nurses in Nigeria versus key destination countries, with salaries converted into naira (₦) and accompanied by typical benefits and local cost of living snapshots.

Nigeria

Registered nurses earn between ₦136,000 to ₦431,000 per month, with private-sector roles paying up to ₦300 000 depending on experience. Additional stipends for duty rosters, on-call shifts or hazard work range from ₦20,000 to ₦50,000.

In Lagos, renting a two bedroom flat costs ₦300,000 to ₦500,000 monthly and a basic canteen meal is around ₦800.

United Kingdom

NHS nurses at Band 5 receive £2,498 to £3,040 monthly, which converts to ₦3,622,100 to ₦4,408,000 at ₦1,450 per pound. They also enjoy subsidised accommodation or housing stipends worth about ₦400,000, pension contributions up to 14 percent of salary and discounted transport and utilities.

In London, a two bedroom flat rents for £1,500 (₦2,175,000) and a restaurant meal costs £15 (₦21,750).

United States

The median RN salary is $6,278 per month, equivalent to ₦7,533 600 at ₦1,200 per dollar. Benefits include employer-paid health insurance valued at ₦200,000, retirement-plan matching and shift-differential pay up to 15 percent.

In New York City, a one bedroom apartment rents for $2,800 (₦3,360,000) and a fast-food meal runs $8 (₦9,600).

Canada

Canadian RNs earn about CAD 6,833 monthly, or ₦6,49 700 at ₦900 per Canadian dollar. Their packages include government health coverage worth ₦150 000, mandatory pension contributions and professional development allowances.

In Toronto, a one bedroom apartment costs CAD 1 800 (₦1 620 000) and weekly groceries for two average CAD 100 (₦90,000).

Saudi Arabia

Staff nurses earn 7,150 to 12,700 SAR per month, which is ₦2,288 000 to ₦4,064 000 at ₦320 per riyal. Income is tax-free and often includes housing or a housing allowance valued at ₦500,000, free healthcare and end-of-service gratuity.

In Riyadh, a two bedroom flat rents for 3 000 SAR (₦960,000) and a local restaurant meal costs 25 SAR (₦8,000).

Even accounting for higher living costs abroad, net disposable income remains far greater overseas, driving the migration of Nigerian nurses and exacerbating domestic staffing shortages.