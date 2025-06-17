The quiet crisis in Nigerian hospitals and why health workers are leaving

Across the country, hospitals are losing doctors, nurses, and other skilled professionals at an alarming rate. From urban teaching hospitals to rural health posts, the signs are clear: overwhelmed staff, extended wait times, and departments running without specialists.

Behind this trend lies a combination of economic strain, poor infrastructure, and a growing appeal of opportunities abroad. For many professionals, staying in Nigeria now means sacrificing personal growth, financial stability, and even safety.

Understanding the root causes is crucial to addressing the decline of healthcare delivery in Nigeria.

1. Poor remuneration

Health workers in Nigeria are underpaid relative to their workload and training. A junior doctor in a public hospital might earn less than ₦200,000 monthly, with few allowances. Compared to peers abroad who earn in dollars or pounds, the difference is stark.

The failure to review salary structures and inflation-adjusted wages is pushing professionals to countries offering better compensation and recognition.

2. Dilapidated infrastructure

Most public hospitals lack basic diagnostic equipment, power supply, and stocked pharmacies. Medical staff are forced to improvise or refer patients elsewhere, making it difficult to practise effectively.

The inability to deliver quality care not only frustrates workers but also demoralises those who trained hard to serve.

3. Limited career progression

Specialisation slots are few, and postgraduate training is often unaffordable or inaccessible. Promotions are slow, and funding for research or international exposure is rare. Young health professionals quickly realise their careers may stagnate unless they seek opportunities outside the country.

4. Insecurity and unsafe conditions

In parts of the north and even some urban centres, doctors and nurses risk their lives travelling to work. Cases of kidnapping, harassment, and assault have been reported. Hospitals themselves may lack basic security. This makes retention especially difficult in underserved regions.

5. Aggressive foreign recruitment

Countries like the UK, Canada, Saudi Arabia, and Australia have streamlined migration pathways for Nigerian medical professionals. With sponsorship, better pay, and work-life balance, many are drawn abroad where their expertise is respected and well-utilised.

6. Welfare gaps and burnout

Health workers in Nigeria work long shifts with no guaranteed overtime or mental health support. The pressure of high patient loads, inadequate tools, and lack of rest leads to burnout. Many leave not just for better pay, but for quality of life.

7. Poor governance and broken promises

Delayed salaries, unpaid hazard allowances, and frequent policy reversals have eroded trust in the system. Repeated strikes and failed negotiations have become routine. Many professionals feel the government has no serious plan for their welfare, prompting them to opt out entirely.