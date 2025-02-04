Never check your phone first thing in the morning, here’s why 

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up? If your answer is "check my phone," you might want to rethink your routine.

Many people reach for their phones before even getting out of bed. It has become a habit—checking messages, scrolling through social media, or reading emails. But did you know that this small habit can have a big impact on your day?

Your brain needs time to wake up naturally, but checking your phone too soon interrupts this process.

Let’s take a look at why you should avoid checking your phone first thing in the morning.

1. It increases stress and anxiety

When you check your phone immediately after waking up, you expose yourself to news, work emails, and messages that can cause stress. Your brain has just rested, but instead of starting the day peacefully, you overload it with information. This can make you feel anxious and overwhelmed even before you get out of bed.

2. It distracts you from your morning routine

Many people intend to check their phone for just a minute, but end up spending 30 minutes or more scrolling through social media. This can make you late for work, skip breakfast, or rush through your morning routine. Instead of feeling in control of your day, your phone takes control of you.

3. It affects your mood

Social media and news can bring negative emotions, especially in the morning. You might see upsetting news, negative comments, or work-related problems that put you in a bad mood. Your morning sets the tone for the rest of your day, so it’s better to start with something positive and uplifting.

4. It reduces focus and productivity

Your brain needs time to wake up and focus. Checking your phone immediately fills your mind with unnecessary information, making it harder to concentrate on important tasks. Instead of using your morning for creative thinking or planning your day, you waste time on things that don’t add value.

5. It can harm your eyes and brain

Staring at your phone screen in the morning can strain your eyes and make you feel groggy. The blue light from screens can confuse your brain, making it harder to wake up fully. This can leave you feeling sluggish instead of refreshed.

What to do instead

Instead of reaching for your phone, try these healthy morning habits:

Wait at least 30 minutes before checking your phone. Give yourself time to wake up and set a calm mood for the day.

Stretch or do light exercise. This helps wake up your body and improve your energy.

Drink water – It refreshes your system and boosts hydration.

Enjoy quiet time – Take a few minutes to relax, meditate, or just breathe.

Plan your day – Think about your goals and set a positive intention.

Start your day with activities that help you feel calm and in control, rather than letting your phone control you. Try it for a few days, and you’ll notice the difference.