5 signs you may have anxiety

Anxiety is a natural response to stress, and it is not unusual to be anxious once in a while.

But then, when that same anxiety becomes overwhelming, persistent, and interferes with daily life, it may be a sign of an anxiety disorder. Recognising the symptoms is the first step toward understanding and managing the condition.

With that in mind, here are common signs that you may be experiencing anxiety,

Constant worrying

If you find yourself constantly worrying about everyday situations, even when there’s no immediate threat, it may be a sign of anxiety. This worry can even be uncontrollable and out of proportion to the actual issue.

Feeling restless or on edge

People with anxiety usually feel restless or unable to relax. It might feel like you’re constantly waiting for something bad to happen.

Difficulty concentrating

Another common sign of anxiety is when you find it hard to focus or complete tasks. Your mind might feel foggy or consumed by thoughts of fear or worry.

Feeling overwhelmed by decisions

Even simple decisions may feel paralysing when you're suffering from anxiety. Anxiety can make you doubt yourself or fear making the wrong choice.

Panic attacks

For some, anxiety comes with sudden and intense episodes of fear, known as panic attacks. Symptoms include chest pain, dizziness, a racing heart, and a feeling of impending doom.

In addition to the above, anxiety can present itself with some physical symptoms such as rapid heartbeat (palpitations), sweating, trembling or shaking, shortness of breath or insomnia.

Like mentioned earlier, it is normal to feel anxious every once in a while, but if this happens continuously and starts interfering with your daily life, it might be time to sell hello by talking to a professional.