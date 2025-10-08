Did You Know Fela Never Wore Pants on Stage?

For years, one of the most common facts about Fela Anikulapo-Kuti has been that he performed on stage wearing only his pants. White pants, to be specific. I mean, it’s a story that sounds wild enough to fit his rebellious image.

The fearless Afrobeat pioneer who died in 1997 challenged authority and convention at every turn. He delivered timeless songs with deep lyrics like “Water No Get Enemy” and “Yanga Dey Sleep, Trouble Go Wake Am”, but contrary to popular belief, he didn’t perform them in the iconic white underwear often seen in his photos.

"Fela Never Wore Pants On Stage" - Seun Kuti

So where did this myth originate? The idea that Fela wore pants on stage likely came from his offstage lifestyle. According to those who knew him closely, he often rehearsed for hours at home, wearing only underpants; however, this was not for show, but for his comfort.

ADVERTISEMENT

The late Femi Esho, CEO of Evergreen Music, in an interview with The Nation in 2013, explained that Fela would sometimes spend up to 14 hours rehearsing in pants. Esho added that Fela may have performed publicly in his underwear once or twice in his latter days, but those were rare exceptions, not his usual stage style.

Fela used to rehearse for almost 14 hours every day with underpants in his house. And in his last days, he performed in underwear on the stage. But on most occasions, he never did.

For the most part, Fela’s pants were private, not performance wear. His home, the Kalakuta Republic, was a space where he could fully be himself, away from societal expectations. On stage, though, Fela was a different kind of performer.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2013, Burna Boy stripped down to his white briefs to close Felabration at the New Afrika Shrine. He said it was his way of paying tribute to Fela. The crowd roared, but not everyone was impressed. Within hours, Seun Kuti, Fela’s son , responded on BBM:

Nna na wa o. I am bald for Christ’s sake and Fela never wore pants on stage. Tell Burna Boy that!!

Seun Kuti wasn’t the only one who spoke up. Dede Mabiaku, a longtime member of Fela’s band Egypt 80 and someone who lived with him for over a decade, has publicly clarified multiple times that Fela never performed in pants.

Dede even addressed the myth during an episode of Nigerian Idol, where a contestant had appeared on stage in briefs while performing a Fela song.

ADVERTISEMENT

Benson Idonijie, Fela’s first manager and Burna Boy’s grandfather, also weighed in on the controversy. While he defended Burna Boy’s right to express himself, he agreed that Fela didn’t perform in underwear. Diplomatically, he said:

That may have just been Burna’s own way of identifying with the celebration. You know that there are a lot of photographs on the Internet, with Fela in underpants, and people identify him with that kind of naked nature. But of a truth, Fela never wore underpants on stage.

YOU MIGHT LIKE: 10 books about Fela you should read before you turn 30

What Fela Actually Wore on Stage

ADVERTISEMENT

Contrary to the popular image, Fela was one of the best-dressed performers of his time. Fans and former bandmates recall that he usually rocked embroidered native attire, often brightly coloured and perfectly fitted.

He was sometimes shirtless, especially during his Saturday night shows known as “Comprehensive Night.” On those nights, he painted his face with white chalk, a spiritual and cultural gesture tied to his traditional practices.

While Fela’s dancers often stripped down to their underwear, he rarely did. On the few occasions he appeared minimally dressed, it was about the energy, rhythm, and connection, never shock value.

ADVERTISEMENT