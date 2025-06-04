Regina Daniels accuses Angela Okorie of chasing her husband

Regina didn’t mince words or play coy. She went straight for the jugular with a line so scorching, it shook the timeline:

“Don’t get me started on telling the world how you were chasing this same old man.”

That line alone has sparked a storm across social media, with fans, bloggers, and industry watchers all asking the same thing: Did Angela Okorie really go after Ned Nwoko?

No screenshots. No proof. But Regina’s words hit like gospel, especially considering the boldness of her delivery and the raw emotion behind it.

And to make it even messier, she added:

“He is everything your kind prays for but can’t attract… Now let your age reflect your reasoning. Clearly, you failed because a girl that once admired you when she was 6 sees you as nothing to write home about.”

The “old man” in question

Regina Daniels’ husband, Ned Nwoko, has always been a figure of controversy due to their age difference and his status as a polygamist. But Regina has always defended her marriage with calm, class, and distance from drama, until now.

By claiming that Angela Okorie once tried to chase the same “old man” she now calls her husband, Regina not only flipped the narrative but weaponised the very thing critics have mocked her for: her age-gap marriage.

Now, she’s saying: you didn’t just judge it, you wanted in on it.

Whether or not it’s true, the claim alone has thrown the internet into a tailspin.