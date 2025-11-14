Pulse logo
How Much Does NDLEA Pay? Full Salary Breakdown (2025 Update)

14 November 2025 at 15:25
As a federal agency, NDLEA offers competitive salaries and allowances based on rank, qualification, and years of service.



The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) remains one of Nigeria’s most respected paramilitary institutions, tasked with combating drug trafficking, abuse, and other narcotic-related crimes.

Since its establishment under Decree #48 of 29 December 1989, the agency has grown into a key pillar in Nigeria’s internal security architecture, enforcing drug laws at airports, seaports, borders, and within communities.

As a federal agency, NDLEA offers competitive salaries and allowances based on rank, qualification, and years of service. Whether you’re an SSCE holder, an ND/NCE graduate, or an HND/B.Sc degree holder, your entry point and earnings depend on your educational level.

This article provides a full breakdown of NDLEA salaries in 2025, ranks, allowances, training pay, welfare benefits, and entry requirements according to the NDLEA recruitment website.

Overview of NDLEA Salary Structure 2025

NDLEA salaries follow the Consolidated Paramilitary Salary Structure (CONPASS), the same used by the Nigeria Immigration Service, NSCDC, and FRSC.

An officer’s pay depends on:

  • Educational qualification

  • Rank or cadre

  • Years of service

  • Duty location and posting

Simply put, the higher your qualification and rank, the higher your salary.

NDLEA Ranks



NDLEA officers are grouped into three major cadres:

1. Superintendent Cadre (HND/B.Sc Holders)

Senior officers are responsible for leadership, investigations, and administration.

Ranks:

  • Assistant Superintendent of Narcotics II (ASN II)

  • Assistant Superintendent of Narcotics I (ASN I)

  • Deputy Superintendent of Narcotics (DSN)

  • Superintendent of Narcotics (SN)

  • Chief Superintendent of Narcotics (CSN)

  • Assistant Commander of Narcotics (ACN)

  • Deputy Commander of Narcotics (DCN)

  • Commander of Narcotics (CN)

  • Assistant Chief Commander of Narcotics (ACCN)

  • Deputy Chief Commander of Narcotics (DCCN)

  • Chief Commander of Narcotics (CCN)

2. Narcotic Agent Cadre (ND/NCE Holders)

Field operatives involved in intelligence gathering and enforcement.

Ranks:

  • Chief Narcotic Agent (CNA)

  • Senior Narcotic Agent (SNA)

  • Narcotic Agent (NA)

  • Assistant Narcotic Agent (ANA)

3. Narcotic Assistant Cadre (SSCE Holders)

Support staff handling basic administrative and operational duties.

Ranks:

  • Narcotic Assistant I (NA I)

  • Narcotic Assistant II (NA II)

  • Narcotic Assistant III (NA III)

NDLEA Salary Structure 2025 (Estimated Monthly Pay)

Rank / Cadre

Qualification

Estimated Monthly Salary (₦)

Narcotic Assistant III

SSCE

₦70,000

Narcotic Assistant II

SSCE

₦73,000

Narcotic Assistant I

SSCE

₦76,000

Narcotic Agent

ND/NCE

₦79,000

Senior Narcotic Agent

ND/NCE

₦82,000

Chief Narcotic Agent

ND/NCE

₦85,000

Assistant Superintendent of Narcotics II

HND/B.Sc

₦120,000

Assistant Superintendent of Narcotics I

HND/B.Sc

₦150,000

Deputy Superintendent of Narcotics

HND/B.Sc

₦175,000

Superintendent of Narcotics

HND/B.Sc

₦184,000

Chief Superintendent of Narcotics

HND/B.Sc

₦203,000

Assistant Commander of Narcotics

HND/B.Sc

₦209,000

Deputy Commander of Narcotics

HND/B.Sc

₦215,000

Commander of Narcotics

HND/B.Sc

₦231,000

Assistant Commander General of Narcotics

HND/B.Sc

₦395,000

Deputy Commander General of Narcotics

HND/B.Sc

₦510,000

Chief Commander of Narcotics

HND/B.Sc

₦700,000 – ₦850,00

NDLEA Allowances and Benefits



NDLEA officers enjoy a wide range of allowances due to the high-risk nature of drug enforcement.

1. Training Allowance/Duration

The NDLEA training allowance for trainees of SSCE holders, Ordinary National Diploma (OND) holders, and National Education Certificate (NCE) holders is around ₦18,000 – ₦28,000. While graduate trainees with Bsc and HND certificates are paid ₦30,000 – ₦47,000, respectively.

2. Uniform and Maintenance Allowance

This covers uniforms, kits, and operational gear.

3. Hazard/Risk Allowance

₦10,000 – ₦50,000 monthly, depending on posting.

4. Duty Tour Allowance

This is paid when officers travel for operations.

5. Housing/Rent Subsidy

Accommodation for senior officers; housing allowance for junior ranks.

6. Medical and Health Insurance

This allowance is coverage for officers and their immediate families.

7. Pension and Gratuity

This is as applicable as under the federal pension system.

Additional Benefits

  • Travel allowance

  • Life and health insurance

  • Stock options

  • Paid sick leave

  • Dental benefits

  • Meal vouchers

  • Annual 13-month bonus

  • Public holiday time off

  • Mobile phone allowance

  • Performance-based bonuses

  • Maternity leave

Duties of NDLEA Officers



NDLEA officers perform several critical national security tasks:

  • Prevent the production of illicit drugs

  • Stop the trafficking and distribution of illegal substances

  • Reduce demand for narcotics

  • Recover national losses from drug-related crimes

  • Support preventive drug abuse programs

  • Rehabilitate drug users

NDLEA Requirements (General)

  • Must be a Nigerian citizen

  • Age 18–35 years

  • Minimum of second-class honours (for graduates)

  • Minimum 5 years relevant experience (as stated)

  • Excellent communication and leadership skills

  • Proficiency in English

NDLEA Requirements (SSCE Holders)

  • Nigerian citizen

  • Age 18–35

  • Minimum of a secondary school certificate

  • Physically and mentally fit

  • Must pass a drug test

  • Must have a valid ID

FAQs

1. What is the starting salary for SSCE, OND, and NCE holders in NDLEA?

They earn between ₦70,000 - ₦85,000 monthly, depending on their rank.

2. How much do NDLEA graduates earn monthly?

Graduates (HND/B.Sc) earn between ₦120,000 and ₦850,000, depending on rank and years of service.

3. Does NDLEA pay training allowance?

Yes. Trainees earn ₦15,000 – ₦45,000 depending on their qualification.

4. What is the highest-paid NDLEA rank?

The Chief Commander of Narcotics (CCN) earns ₦700,000 – ₦850,000 monthly.

5. Do NDLEA officers receive hazard allowances?

Yes. Officers earn ₦10,000 – ₦50,000 as hazard/risk allowance based on their duty post.

NDLEA

