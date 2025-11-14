The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) remains one of Nigeria’s most respected paramilitary institutions, tasked with combating drug trafficking, abuse, and other narcotic-related crimes.
Since its establishment under Decree #48 of 29 December 1989, the agency has grown into a key pillar in Nigeria’s internal security architecture, enforcing drug laws at airports, seaports, borders, and within communities.
As a federal agency, NDLEA offers competitive salaries and allowances based on rank, qualification, and years of service. Whether you’re an SSCE holder, an ND/NCE graduate, or an HND/B.Sc degree holder, your entry point and earnings depend on your educational level.
This article provides a full breakdown of NDLEA salaries in 2025, ranks, allowances, training pay, welfare benefits, and entry requirements according to the NDLEA recruitment website.
Overview of NDLEA Salary Structure 2025
NDLEA salaries follow the Consolidated Paramilitary Salary Structure (CONPASS), the same used by the Nigeria Immigration Service, NSCDC, and FRSC.
An officer’s pay depends on:
Educational qualification
Rank or cadre
Years of service
Duty location and posting
Simply put, the higher your qualification and rank, the higher your salary.
NDLEA Ranks
NDLEA officers are grouped into three major cadres:
1. Superintendent Cadre (HND/B.Sc Holders)
Senior officers are responsible for leadership, investigations, and administration.
Ranks:
Assistant Superintendent of Narcotics II (ASN II)
Assistant Superintendent of Narcotics I (ASN I)
Deputy Superintendent of Narcotics (DSN)
Superintendent of Narcotics (SN)
Chief Superintendent of Narcotics (CSN)
Assistant Commander of Narcotics (ACN)
Deputy Commander of Narcotics (DCN)
Commander of Narcotics (CN)
Assistant Chief Commander of Narcotics (ACCN)
Deputy Chief Commander of Narcotics (DCCN)
Chief Commander of Narcotics (CCN)
2. Narcotic Agent Cadre (ND/NCE Holders)
Field operatives involved in intelligence gathering and enforcement.
Ranks:
Chief Narcotic Agent (CNA)
Senior Narcotic Agent (SNA)
Narcotic Agent (NA)
Assistant Narcotic Agent (ANA)
3. Narcotic Assistant Cadre (SSCE Holders)
Support staff handling basic administrative and operational duties.
Ranks:
Narcotic Assistant I (NA I)
Narcotic Assistant II (NA II)
Narcotic Assistant III (NA III)
NDLEA Salary Structure 2025 (Estimated Monthly Pay)
Rank / Cadre
Qualification
Estimated Monthly Salary (₦)
Narcotic Assistant III
SSCE
₦70,000
Narcotic Assistant II
SSCE
₦73,000
Narcotic Assistant I
SSCE
₦76,000
Narcotic Agent
ND/NCE
₦79,000
Senior Narcotic Agent
ND/NCE
₦82,000
Chief Narcotic Agent
ND/NCE
₦85,000
Assistant Superintendent of Narcotics II
HND/B.Sc
₦120,000
Assistant Superintendent of Narcotics I
HND/B.Sc
₦150,000
Deputy Superintendent of Narcotics
HND/B.Sc
₦175,000
Superintendent of Narcotics
HND/B.Sc
₦184,000
Chief Superintendent of Narcotics
HND/B.Sc
₦203,000
Assistant Commander of Narcotics
HND/B.Sc
₦209,000
Deputy Commander of Narcotics
HND/B.Sc
₦215,000
Commander of Narcotics
HND/B.Sc
₦231,000
Assistant Commander General of Narcotics
HND/B.Sc
₦395,000
Deputy Commander General of Narcotics
HND/B.Sc
₦510,000
Chief Commander of Narcotics
HND/B.Sc
₦700,000 – ₦850,00
NDLEA Allowances and Benefits
NDLEA officers enjoy a wide range of allowances due to the high-risk nature of drug enforcement.
1. Training Allowance/Duration
The NDLEA training allowance for trainees of SSCE holders, Ordinary National Diploma (OND) holders, and National Education Certificate (NCE) holders is around ₦18,000 – ₦28,000. While graduate trainees with Bsc and HND certificates are paid ₦30,000 – ₦47,000, respectively.
2. Uniform and Maintenance Allowance
This covers uniforms, kits, and operational gear.
3. Hazard/Risk Allowance
₦10,000 – ₦50,000 monthly, depending on posting.
4. Duty Tour Allowance
This is paid when officers travel for operations.
5. Housing/Rent Subsidy
Accommodation for senior officers; housing allowance for junior ranks.
6. Medical and Health Insurance
This allowance is coverage for officers and their immediate families.
7. Pension and Gratuity
This is as applicable as under the federal pension system.
Additional Benefits
Travel allowance
Life and health insurance
Stock options
Paid sick leave
Dental benefits
Meal vouchers
Annual 13-month bonus
Public holiday time off
Mobile phone allowance
Performance-based bonuses
Maternity leave
Duties of NDLEA Officers
NDLEA officers perform several critical national security tasks:
Prevent the production of illicit drugs
Stop the trafficking and distribution of illegal substances
Reduce demand for narcotics
Recover national losses from drug-related crimes
Support preventive drug abuse programs
Rehabilitate drug users
NDLEA Requirements (General)
Must be a Nigerian citizen
Age 18–35 years
Minimum of second-class honours (for graduates)
Minimum 5 years relevant experience (as stated)
Excellent communication and leadership skills
Proficiency in English
NDLEA Requirements (SSCE Holders)
Nigerian citizen
Age 18–35
Minimum of a secondary school certificate
Physically and mentally fit
Must pass a drug test
Must have a valid ID
FAQs
1. What is the starting salary for SSCE, OND, and NCE holders in NDLEA?
They earn between ₦70,000 - ₦85,000 monthly, depending on their rank.
2. How much do NDLEA graduates earn monthly?
Graduates (HND/B.Sc) earn between ₦120,000 and ₦850,000, depending on rank and years of service.
3. Does NDLEA pay training allowance?
Yes. Trainees earn ₦15,000 – ₦45,000 depending on their qualification.
4. What is the highest-paid NDLEA rank?
The Chief Commander of Narcotics (CCN) earns ₦700,000 – ₦850,000 monthly.
5. Do NDLEA officers receive hazard allowances?
Yes. Officers earn ₦10,000 – ₦50,000 as hazard/risk allowance based on their duty post.
