How to apply for NDA in Nigeria: Complete step-by-step guide

Are you a Nigerian youth dreaming of a career in the military? The National Defence Academy (NDA) might just be your launchpad.
Each year, thousands apply to gain admission into this prestigious institution. But the process can be confusing, especially for first-time applicants. This article is a practical, step-by-step guide designed to walk you through the entire NDA application process in Nigeria, from eligibility to submission.
What is the NDA?
The Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) is Nigeria’s premier military university, located in Kaduna. Established in 1964, the NDA trains officer cadets for commissioning into the Nigerian Army, Navy, and Air Force.
For young Nigerians aspiring to serve their country in the military, NDA offers both academic education and rigorous military training. Successful candidates earn a bachelor’s degree in a core discipline (BSc, BEng, BA). They will equally earn a presidential commission into the Armed Forces of Nigeria.
All regular course cadets will train in NDA and the cost of their administration and logistics will be borne by the Federal Government of Nigeria.
Eligibility Criteria for Applicants
Before starting your NDA application in Nigeria, ensure you meet the following requirements:
Age Limit - Applicants must be between 17 and 21 years old at the time of entry.
Educational Qualifications - You must have a minimum of five credit passes in WAEC, NECO, or NABTEB, including English Language and Mathematics, at not more than two sittings. Applicants must sit for the 2025 JAMB UTME and select NDA as their first-choice institution.
Citizenship - Only Nigerian citizens by birth are eligible. Proof of local government of origin is required.
Other Requirements:
Minimum height: 1.68m for males and 1.65m for females.
Must be physically and medically fit.
No criminal conviction or pending criminal case.
How to Access the NDA Application Portal
The NDA application portal in Nigeria is the only official channel for applying.
Website Link - Visit the official portal here
Tips for Portal Access in Nigeria - Use a stable internet connection, preferably during off-peak hours (early mornings or late nights). Ensure your browser is updated (Google Chrome or Firefox recommended).
Creating an Account - Click “Sign Up” on the portal homepage. Fill in your name, email, phone number, and JAMB registration number. You’ll receive an email confirmation to activate your account.
Step-by-Step Guide to Filling Out the NDA Application Form
Once logged in, follow these steps carefully:
1. Personal Details
Full name, gender, date of birth, and local government area.
Use your official names as they appear on your WAEC or NECO certificate.
2. Educational Background
Enter subjects, grades, exam body (WAEC/NECO/NABTEB), exam number, and year.
3. Course Selection
Choose a course of study. NDA offers degrees in Sciences, Engineering, Social Sciences, and Arts.
Make sure the course aligns with your JAMB subject combination.
4. Contact Information
Provide a valid Nigerian phone number and email address.
Double-check your address for errors.
On submission of the online application, candidates are to download an Acknowledgement Form.
Uploading Documents – What Applicants Need to Prepare
Proper documentation is key to a successful NDA application in Nigeria.
Required Documents
Passport Photograph
Format: JPEG/JPG
Background: White
Size: Not more than 120KB
Educational Certificates
Scanned copy of WAEC/NECO/NABTEB result(s)
Birth Certificate/Declaration of Age
Certificate of Origin
Signature
Sign on plain white paper
Scan and upload in JPEG format
Tips
Label your documents clearly (e.g., “WAEC2025_Result.jpg”).
Avoid blurred or poorly scanned images.
Payment of NDA Application Fee in Nigeria
Fee
The NDA application fee is ₦7,000.
Payment Method
Candidates should:
Log in to the application portal www.ndaapplications.net
Select“ Purchase Access Code” and fill in your details to pay for their application via REMITA after first obtaining their ORDER ID and REMITA Retrieval Reference (RRR) Code in the sum of N7,000.00 only.
Please NOTE that only payment against RRR Codes generated via the application portal would be accepted.
Keep Confirmation Safe
Download and save the payment receipt.
You’ll need it for future reference and admission screening.
Reviewing and Submitting Your NDA Application
Before you submit:
Checklist
Have you filled all sections correctly?
Uploaded all required documents?
Made payment and verified it?
Final Steps
Click “Submit Application”.
Save and print your application slip.
Note your application number—you’ll need it to download the exam card.
After Application Submission – What Candidates Should Expect
Screening Test Conditions
Only candidates who satisfy the admission requirements and have a UTME score of 180 for Arts & Social Sciences and Science while 210 for Engineering courses, will be enabled to print the Screening Test Admission Card and participate in the NDA Screening Test at the Centre of choice.
Screening Test Date And Requirements
The screening test will be conducted as phase one of the Post-UTME screening. Therefore, all eligible candidates are to bring along their Acknowledgement Form, Screening Test Admission Card, JAMB result slip and TWO (2) postcard-size (3.5 x 5 inches) photographs to the Screening Test Centre.
The photographs should show only from the chest upwards and should contain the candidate’s Name, Exam number, State, Exam Centre, Course of study and Signature at the back. Only successful candidates at the NDA Screening Test will subsequently be invited for the Armed Forces Selection Board (phase 2 of the screening test), following which the list of admitted candidates will be published.
Screening Preparation
Study the NDA Past Questions - the Academy has offered a compendium of past questions & answers at a token fee to interested candidates. This can be purchased from the Registry, NDA.
Focus on JAMB subjects relevant to your chosen course
Practice time management during mock exams
Common Challenges Nigerian Applicants Face and How to Overcome Them
1. Portal Downtime
Try accessing the NDA application portal early in the day or late at night.
Avoid last-minute submissions.
2. Payment Issues
Always verify payment after paying online.
Contact Remita support or your bank if you encounter issues.
3. Upload Errors
Use cybercafes with experience in NDA applications.
Check file sizes and formats before uploading.
4. Poor Documentation
Use original or certified copies.
Avoid handwritten changes or unclear scans.
Applying to the NDA in Nigeria is a significant first step toward a fulfilling military career. The process may seem daunting, but with the right information and preparation, you can navigate it smoothly. Be diligent, double-check your inputs, and stay updated via the official NDA website.
