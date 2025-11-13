How to Check a Marriage Certificate Online in Nigeria (Step-by-Step Guide)

Marriage is one of the most significant milestones in life, symbolizing a lifelong commitment between two people. In Nigeria, like in many countries, this commitment is not only emotional and social but also legally binding. A valid marriage certificate is the official proof that a marriage has been legally recognized under Nigerian law.

Beyond its sentimental value, a marriage certificate plays a crucial role in various administrative, legal, and personal matters. For instance, it may be required for visa applications, inheritance claims, changing your name, applying for spousal benefits, or even in cases of divorce or separation.

However, with the rise of fraudulent documents, it has become increasingly important to verify the authenticity of marriage certificates. Ensuring that your certificate is genuine protects you from potential legal issues and fraud.

Fortunately, the Nigerian government now provides online tools that allow couples and institutions to verify marriage certificates efficiently.

What is a Marriage Certificate in Nigeria?

A marriage certificate is an official document issued by a recognized registry confirming that a legal marriage has taken place. In Nigeria, statutory marriages are governed by the Marriage Act and are recognized by the Ministry of Interior. These certificates serve as proof of marital status and are required for many legal and administrative processes.

Only marriages conducted following statutory procedures, often referred to as “federal” or “statutory” marriages, are eligible for official certificates. Traditional or customary marriages may be recognized socially or culturally, but they require registration to be legally acknowledged.

How to Obtain a Marriage Certificate in Nigeria

The federal government, through the Ministry of Interior, regulates the registration of marriages to ensure they are legally recognized. Couples must meet certain legal requirements, provide verified documentation, and follow prescribed procedures at the registry.

Once these conditions are met, the marriage is formally recorded, and a certificate is issued as proof of the marriage. This process not only legitimizes the union in the eyes of the law but also safeguards the rights of both spouses.

Types of Statutory Marriages

Ordinary Marriage – Between two Nigerian citizens. Special Marriage – Between a Nigerian and a foreign national, or two non-Nigerians residing in Nigeria.

Requirements

To obtain a marriage certificate, couples typically need:

Birth certificates or declaration of age

Passport photographs

Affidavits of bachelorhood/spinsterhood if single

Proof of divorce or death of a previous spouse (if applicable)

Passport data page, residence permit, or arrival stamp for special marriages

The Process

Apply online via the federal portal or directly at a recognised registry.

Attend interviews or ceremonial dates with witnesses as required.

After the marriage is registered, you will receive the official marriage certificate.

If needed, request a “Certified True Copy” in case of loss or for additional verification purposes.

It’s essential to conduct your marriage through a recognized registry under the Ministry of Interior to ensure your certificate is valid.

How to Check a Marriage Certificate Online in Nigeria (Step-by-Step Guide)

Verifying a marriage certificate online confirms its authenticity and registration with the official registry. Here’s how:

Step 1: Visit the Official Portal

The federal registry portal under the Ministry of Interior provides an official Document Verification service for marriage certificates.

Step 2: Prepare Required Details

You will need: The names of both parties

Date of marriage

Registry location

A copy of the marriage certificate (if available)

Step 3: Submit the Verification Request

Navigate to the Document Verification section on the portal.

Fill in the required information and upload the certificate if necessary.

Pay any applicable verification fees.

Step 4: Receive Confirmation

The registry will check its records and confirm whether the certificate is genuine. If the details match, your certificate is valid; if not, it may indicate a forged or unregistered document.

Why Verification is Important

Verifying a marriage certificate protects against fraud and ensures that the marriage is legally recognized. Many institutions, including embassies, employers, and legal authorities, require verification before granting visas, benefits, or processing legal matters.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. What is a statutory marriage certificate in Nigeria?

It is an official document issued by a recognised registry under the Marriage Act that legally proves a marriage has been conducted and registered.

2. Can I verify a marriage certificate online?

Yes. You can verify a statutory marriage certificate on the federal portal: https://candb.interior.gov.ng/marriage/

3. What information is needed for online verification?

You need the full names of both spouses, the date of marriage, the registry location, and, if available, a copy of the certificate.

4. Can customary or traditional marriages be verified online?

No. Only statutory/federally registered marriages can be verified. Traditional or customary marriages must first be registered to obtain a statutory certificate.

5. What should I do if my marriage certificate is lost?