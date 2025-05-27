If your JAMB score wasn’t what you hoped for, and now you’re worried about getting into university, there’s still the Post-UTME, and if you play your cards right, you can still secure that admission.

What is Post-UTME?

The Post-UTME is an internal screening test conducted by Nigerian universities to assess candidates who have already passed the JAMB exam. It's an essential part of the admission process, and your performance in it can significantly influence your chances of securing a spot in your desired course. Even if your JAMB score was low, a high Post-UTME score can balance things out. Some schools even place more weight on Post-UTME than JAMB. So, if you prepare well, you can turn things around completely. I know what you’re thinking, "How do I even start preparing?" Don’t worry, I gat you. Here’s a step-by-step guide to crushing your Post-UTME, even if your JAMB score wasn’t great.

1. Understand how your school calculates admission Not all schools use the same method. Some add your JAMB and Post-UTME scores together, while others take an average. A few even give Post-UTME more weight, like 60% Post-UTME, 40% JAMB. Check your school’s admission policy so you know exactly what you’re dealing with. For example, if your school uses a 50-50 ratio, a low JAMB score can still be saved by a high Post-UTME score. But if Post-UTME counts for 60%, then you really need to focus on it. You also need to understand the structure of the Post-UTME. Most universities conduct Computer-Based Tests (CBT), but some still use paper-based formats. Knowing this helps you prepare accordingly. For instance, if it's a CBT, practice using online platforms to get comfortable with the interface and time constraints.

2. Get past questions. They’re your best friend

One of the most effective ways to prepare is by practising past Post-UTME questions. Post-UTME questions often repeat or follow similar patterns from previous years. If you study past questions, you’ll get familiar with how the exam is structured, the topics that come up often, and even the exact wording of questions. For example, if you're aiming for a course in the sciences, focus on past questions related to Physics, Chemistry, and Biology. If you're leaning towards the arts, concentrate on English Language, Literature, and Government. This targeted practice can significantly boost your confidence and performance. Some schools sell past questions directly. You can also find them online (just make sure they’re legit). Study them like your admission depends on it, because it does.

3. Focus on your strengths and weaknesses Post-UTME usually covers four subjects: English + three others related to your course. If you struggled with a subject in JAMB, now’s the time to fix it. But also, play to your strengths. If you’re great in English, make sure you score almost perfectly in it to boost your overall mark. Also, don’t ignore Current Affairs. Some schools include general knowledge questions, which include things happening in Nigeria and the world. Spend a few minutes daily reading news headlines. You don’t need to be an expert, but knowing basic current events can give you easy marks. For your course-related subjects, go back to the basics. Use your JAMB syllabus as a guide. It’s usually similar to Post-UTME.

4. Create a realistic study schedule

Instead of cramming the night before, set aside dedicated time each day to study. Break your study sessions into manageable chunks, say 1-2 hours, with short breaks in between. This approach helps maintain focus and prevents burnout. Ensure your study schedule covers all subjects and topics. Prioritise areas where you're weak, but don't neglect your strengths. A balanced approach ensures comprehensive preparation. Set up mock exams for yourself under timed conditions. This practice helps you manage time effectively and get used to the pressure of the actual exam.

Use online platforms that offer mock tests or download Post-UTME apps that simulate the exam interface. Regular practice under exam-like conditions can enhance your speed and accuracy.

5. Time management is important

Post-UTME is often CBT (computer-based), and time flies when you’re under pressure. Practice answering questions quickly. If you get stuck on a question, skip it and come back later. Don’t waste too much time on one question. Every second counts.

6. Stay calm on exam day

Stress can ruin everything. Get enough sleep the night before, eat well, and arrive early. If you panic, you might forget what you studied. Take deep breaths, read each question carefully, and trust your preparation.

A low JAMB score doesn’t mean you’re not smart, and Post-UTME is your chance to prove what you’re really capable of.