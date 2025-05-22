This year, many students across Nigeria were shocked and heartbroken when their JAMB scores came out lower than expected due to “technical glitches”. JAMB later announced that affected candidates could retake the exam, and honestly, not everyone is emotionally or mentally ready to go through that stress again.

Maybe this was your second or even third time writing JAMB. Maybe you feel tired, confused, or like a failure. If that’s you, please read this carefully: failing JAMB does not mean your life is over. It doesn’t mean you’re not smart, and it definitely doesn’t mean you can’t succeed in life. In fact, there are many successful Nigerians today who didn’t get into university on their first or even second try. Some never went at all, yet they’re doing very well. So if JAMB didn’t work out for you this year, here are 5 other paths that can still lead you to success, fulfilment, and financial freedom in Nigeria.

1. Learn a high-income skill

Forget the idea that only university graduates make money. While your friends are spending four years in school, you could be earning money and gaining real-world experience. Nigeria’s job market values skills more than degrees in many fields.

Tech skills: Coding (Python, JavaScript), UI/UX design, cybersecurity.

Creative skills: Video editing, content writing, digital marketing.

Vocational skills: Fashion design, baking, makeup artistry. You can learn many of these online, for free or at a low cost (platforms like Coursera, Udemy, and YouTube offer free or cheap courses), and start making money even before your peers graduate. In fact, some people earn six figures monthly just by freelancing with the skills they learned outside the four walls of a university. 2. Apply to a Polytechnic or College of Education

Universities are not the only route to success. Polytechnics and Colleges of Education offer quality education too, and are often more practical. Many employers actually prefer polytechnic graduates because they tend to be more hands-on. You can study courses like Mass Communication, Engineering Technology, Computer Science, Business Administration and more.

3. Start a business

Aliko Dangote didn’t become the richest man in Africa because of a degree. He started trading early and built an empire. Don’t underestimate the power of a small business. Business ideas to explore: E-commerce: Sell products online (Jumia, Instagram, WhatsApp).

Agro-business: Farming, poultry, fish farming.

Service business: Laundry, cleaning services, delivery. Some people failed JAMB years ago, started a business, and are now employing graduates. It takes time and consistency, but it works. If you’re business-minded, now may be the perfect time to turn your passion into profit.

4. Take a gap year and plan better Maybe you just need time. And that’s okay. Taking a “gap year” simply means pausing academic pursuits for a while to work, grow, and plan. During this time, you can get a part-time job, volunteer, take an online course, or even travel. The goal is to prepare better for your next JAMB, if you choose to retake it, while building experience and maturity. Sometimes, this space is what helps you succeed the next time around. 5. Consider online and foreign study options

Online learning is booming. Platforms like Coursera, Udemy, and even UNICAF offer diploma and degree programs at affordable rates.