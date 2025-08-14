Things are heating up, hands are wandering, and suddenly, disaster strikes. The lube bottle is empty. Before you panic, or worse, reach for that questionable bottle of lotion, there are a few natural, safe, and slippery alternatives that you might already have at home. They’re body-safe, budget-friendly, and no late-night pharmacy runs required.

READ MORE: 5 reasons men should stop masturbating with Vaseline

1. Coconut oil

Coconut oil [KumarMetalIndustry]

Coconut oil isn’t just for cooking . Unlike synthetic lubes, it’s free of parabens and glycerin, which can irritate sensitive skin. Plus, it has antimicrobial properties, meaning it’s extra kind to your body’s delicate balance. However, coconut oil is oil-based, so it’s not compatible with latex condoms. It can weaken them and increase the risk of breakage. If you’re using other forms of protection or engaging in condom-free play, coconut oil can be a great choice. Pro tip: Go for organic, unrefined coconut oil for the cleanest and safest option.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Aloe vera gel

Aloe Vera gel

Pure aloe vera gel is a fantastic water-based alternative. It’s slick, lightweight, and even has a soothing effect, perfect if you’re prone to irritation. Just make sure it’s 100% pure aloe, not the green stuff from the sunscreen aisle. If you have an aloe plant at home, scoop the gel directly from the leaf for the freshest option. Pro tip: Pop it in the fridge for 10 minutes before use for an extra refreshing glide.

ALSO READ: Why aloe vera plant is a must in your home

3. Plain yoghurt

ADVERTISEMENT

Hear us out. Plain, unsweetened yoghurt, especially the Greek variety, has a smooth, silky texture that works as a natural lubricant in certain situations. It’s also pH-friendly for vaginal health, thanks to its natural probiotics. Note: This one’s strictly for external play. Avoid internal use to prevent yeast infections, and always do a patch test first to rule out sensitivity.

SEE THIS: The amazing benefits of yoghurt for your sexual health

4. Flaxseed gel

Flaxseed gel

ADVERTISEMENT

If you’re feeling crafty, flaxseed gel is a game-changer. Just boil flaxseeds in water, strain the gooey liquid, and let it cool. The result? A slippery, natural gel that’s gentle on skin and free of weird chemicals. It’s packed with omega-3s, so it’s basically skin care and lube in one. 5. Olive oil

Olive oil

Olive oil has been used for centuries as a natural moisturiser, and it works in a pinch as a lube substitute. It’s thick, slippery, and widely available. Heads up: Like coconut oil, it’s a no-go with latex condoms. And a little goes a long way. No one wants an oil slick.

What to never use as lube Before you raid your entire kitchen, a quick PSA: Toothpaste, soap, or shampoo = burning disaster.

Butter or margarine = bacteria risk and stains.

Vaseline = clogs pores and breeds infections.

RELATED READS: 5 things you should never use as lube

ADVERTISEMENT