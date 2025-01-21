5 things you should never use as lube 

When it comes to sexual intimacy, the last thing you want is unexpected problems.

Lubricants (lube) make sex smoother, more comfortable, and even more enjoyable. But what happens when you don’t have any lube on hand?

Many people turn to household products, thinking, It’s slippery, so it should work, right? Wrong.

Using the wrong lubricant can cause irritation, infections, or even damage to your body. Some common substitutes might seem harmless but can cause serious health risks. Your body is sensitive, and not everything that feels slippery is safe to use.

If you’ve ever thought about grabbing lotion, oil, or even food products in a moment of passion, stop and think again.

Here are five things you should NEVER use as lube—and why they’re a bad idea.

1. Coconut oil and other cooking oils

Coconut oil is a no-go as it can trap bacteria, leading to infections. Oil-based products damage latex condoms, increasing the risk of unwanted pregnancy or STIs. Plus, thick oils are difficult to wash off, leaving you feeling sticky and uncomfortable.

If you want a natural option, try a water- or silicone-based lubricant.

2. Lotion and moisturisers

Many people assume that lotions work as lube because they make skin feel soft and smooth. But most lotions contain fragrances, alcohol, and preservatives that can cause burning, irritation, or allergic reactions. Some even have chemicals that kill healthy bacteria, causing yeast infections.

Lotion is designed for external use, not for intimate areas.

3. Spit (saliva)

It’s quick, easy, and always available, so why not? Well, saliva dries out fast, meaning it’s not even an effective lubricant. Worse, it contains bacteria and viruses that can spread infections like herpes and HPV. If your partner has a cold or any oral infection, using spit as lube can transfer germs to sensitive areas.

Instead of relying on saliva, keep a bottle of safe, body-friendly lube nearby to avoid unwanted risks.

4. Vaseline and petroleum jelly

Petroleum-based products like Vaseline might feel slippery, but they are thick and sticky, making them difficult to wash off. This creates a breeding ground for bacteria, increasing the risk of infections.

Like oils, Vaseline damages latex condoms, making them more likely to break.

5. Soap or shampoo

It might seem like a smart idea when you’re in the shower, but soap and shampoo can be harsh on sensitive skin. Most contain detergents and chemicals that dry out the skin, causing burning, irritation, and even tiny cuts. These cuts make you more vulnerable to infections.

If you want to 'do the do' and you’re out of lube, don’t risk it with household items—find a proper water-based or silicone-based lubricant instead.