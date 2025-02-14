My Worst Valentine's Experience: He started forming busy

They say Valentine’s Day is the season of love, but for some, it’s a painful reminder of what once was, or what never should have been.

While many others receive grand gestures, flowers, and romantic getaways, there are those whose Valentine’s memories are far from sweet.

For every perfect love story, there’s a heartbreak waiting to be told. The dinner that ended in disaster, the proposal that turned into rejection, the unexpected breakup, or the realization that love was never real to begin with.

It’s a harsh reality, quite sad, and unfortunate, yet all too familiar.

In this special Valentine's heartbreak series, Pulse brings you raw and relatable stories from readers who have lived through the worst Valentine’s experiences.

Nene shares how her boyfriend sent her a music video of the song - "you're still the one" on Valentine's day as her gift.

What is your worst Valentine experience?

On Valentine’s Day 2024, my boyfriend sent me only a music video of "You’re Still the One." I was hoping for something more, something that made me feel truly loved. I told him how I felt, but he did nothing about it. In the end, I just let it go.

Walk us through the details. What exactly happened?

That’s pretty much how it all went down. And now, this year’s Valentine’s is already looking like a no-show too because I have exams on February 17th, which means I can’t travel to see him—it’s a three-hour drive from my school. I hinted that I wanted to see him, and guess what? He complained about the distance. Like, is he kidding me? I’ve made that same trip twice this year—once for his birthday, where I went all out.

I baked, cooked, bought gifts, took everything there, and pulled off a surprise get-together—all from my own pocket. And as a student, every dime I spend matters. I could’ve just sent a basic "happy birthday" text, but no, I wanted him to feel special. And now, suddenly, distance is an issue for him? When that excuse didn’t work, he switched to blaming work—except he literally doesn’t work on weekends! Well, we haven’t spoken in days. I’m very much single now, I tell you. I guess I was the fool all along. Happy Valentine’s.

After that experience, do you still celebrate Valentine?

No, it’s just another ordinary day.

If you could describe your ideal Valentine day, how would it look like?

Spending time with my man. We could just Netflix and chill and that would have been enough. But I guess even that is too much to ask, according to him. Smh.

What does Valentine's Day really mean to you (or what did it mean to you before the incident)?