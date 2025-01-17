Ask Pulse: I slept with my best friend's husband on their wedding night...

My best friend and I have been friends for 12 years now. I love her and I care about her but I have sinned against God and against her.

It all started on her wedding night. My best friend was pregnant before marriage so she was in her 1st trimester during their wedding. I singlehandedly planned and executed their wedding because she was mostly sick at the time but the downside is it made me and her husband closer.

I denied the chemistry I felt when I was around him until the wedding night when we had sex. It happened very fast. He was drunk and he came into my room and we just did it. I cried so hard afterwards and promised myself that it wouldn't happen again but it has happened over and over again and I am in love with him now.

My best friend is having a difficult pregnancy so she is mostly in and out of the hospital and that means I come to their house regularly to cook and get clothes for her and I am ashamed to say that we have sex even on those days. Sometimes I feel like we are married. I sleep over at the house, we have sex on their matrimonial bed and he has also confessed his love to me.

This affair has been going on for 3 months now and anytime I want to leave , I remember his smell, his kisses, the way he clears his throat, the way he moans. I even spray his perfume so that I carry his scent with me.