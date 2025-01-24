ASK PULSE: I have sex with my husband 3 times a day yet he still cheats

This week on Ask Pulse, we’re tackling Beatrice’s question: Why do men cheat?

Dear Pulse,

I am in severe pain—physically and emotionally. What do men want? When I was getting married, I was told to have sex with my husband anywhere and everywhere, morning, noon, and midnight.

I've been following that advice. Sometimes, I have sex with him three times a day: in the morning before work, at night, and at 4 a.m. before the kids wake up for school. Yet, this man still cheats on me.

My body is exhausted; my vagina is literally on fire because it never gets a break. Most of the time, I’m only having sex with him out of obligation because I’m physically tired, but I feel like it’s my duty to please my husband. And still—he cheats.

So, I’m asking: what do men want? Am I no longer attractive to him? How can someone have sex three times a day and still cheat?

What do you advise I do? Should I confront him or just ignore this?

— Beatrice

Dear Beatrice,

I’m deeply sorry for the pain you’re experiencing in your marriage. I want to commend you for the effort you’ve put into making your relationship work, but it’s important to remember that a marriage requires commitment from both partners.

Your husband’s cheating is not your fault. No amount of effort—whether it’s frequent sex or anything else—can stop someone determined to cheat. A man who chooses to be unfaithful will find a way, no matter what you do.

I strongly recommend having an honest and open conversation with your husband. Let him know how you’re feeling—physically, emotionally, and mentally. If he’s unwilling to meet you halfway or work on the relationship, then you may need to reevaluate whether this marriage is truly serving your happiness and peace of mind.

This desperation to please your husband at your own expense is unhealthy and unsustainable. It’s time to prioritize yourself. You deserve love, respect, and a partnership built on trust. Seek support from trusted friends, family, or a counselor to help you navigate this challenging time. Take care of yourself, Beatrice—you’re worth it.