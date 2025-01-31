ASK PULSE: My wife cheated on me with a 1-legged man —should I end my marriage?

I have two legs, yet I wasn’t enough?

Dear Pulse,

I’m struggling with a betrayal so painful that I can’t even talk to anyone about it. My wife and I have been married for five years, and I thought we were happy—until I discovered her affair.

She recently got a new job as a finance director at a hospital, where she reconnected with an old secondary school friend. He had been in an accident and lost a leg. When she first mentioned him, it was a story filled with pity, and I empathized. I had no reason to be suspicious.

A couple of weeks later, I noticed she was always on her phone, chatting a lot more than usual. I brushed it off, assuming she was making new friends at work. Then, she suddenly became committed to church, joining the sanctuary keepers and going for 'Saturday cleaning'—this same woman who refuses to sweep our home because we have a maid.

One night, I picked up her phone to use as a flashlight and saw an unread message from a contact saved as "A." It simply read: Same time tomorrow?

Curious, I scrolled through their previous messages, and my worst nightmare unfolded before me. My wife had been sleeping with her one-legged acquaintance. I was in shock. The phone slipped from my hands. I never imagined she would cheat—let alone with him. I have two legs, yet I wasn’t enough?

Since I found out, she has been begging and crying, saying she doesn’t know what came over her. But I can’t look at her the same way. My trust is shattered, and I don’t know what to do. Should I forgive her and try to move on, or is this the end of our marriage?

— Emmanuel.

Dear Emmanuel,

Infidelity is one of the most painful betrayals in a marriage, and your emotions—shock, anger, and humiliation—are completely valid. However, before making a life-altering decision, it’s crucial to take a step back and evaluate the situation objectively.

Process Your Emotions - Give yourself time to fully process your emotions before making any decisions.

Confront the Root Cause - Your wife's actions were wrong, but understanding why she cheated can help you make a more informed decision and decide whether your marriage can be salvaged.

Can You Forgive? - Ask yourself: Can I trust her again? Do I still love her? Am I willing to rebuild this marriage?

Seek Professional Guidance - A marriage counselor or therapist can help navigate this difficult time.

Is Divorce the Answer? -If staying in the marriage will only bring you pain and emotional distress, separation might be the best choice.

Emmanuel, if you believe your wife’s remorse is genuine and you both are willing to do the work, healing is possible. However, if the betrayal is too much to bear, walking away might be the healthiest option.

Take your time, prioritize your well-being, and choose the path that leads to your happiness.