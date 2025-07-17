Why Some Muslims Fast for the Dead And What Islam Says About It

Fasting for the dead is not a mainstream Islamic obligation, but there’s a long-standing belief among some Muslims, especially in parts of Nigeria and the wider Muslim world, that fasting on behalf of a deceased loved one brings them mercy in the afterlife. This act is typically done in the days after burial or during significant religious periods like Ramadan or the first 10 days of Dhul-Hijjah.

Where does the belief come from? The idea isn’t random. It comes from authentic Hadith (sayings of the Prophet Muhammad, peace be upon him). A commonly referenced one is this: “Whoever dies and had (outstanding) fasts, his guardian should fast on his behalf.” Sahih al-Bukhari 1952, Sahih Muslim 1147

This narration suggests that if someone dies without completing their obligatory fasts (like missed days in Ramadan), a close family member, usually a son, daughter, or spouse, can fast on their behalf. It’s important to note: this refers to obligatory fasts that were missed during life, not voluntary fasts done after death. But over time, some Muslims have extended this practice into acts of spiritual charity for the dead.

Is it culturally or religiously mandated? Islamically, scholars are divided. The majority of Sunni scholars, like those from the Hanafi and Maliki schools, say it's better to offer fidya (feed the poor) if someone dies with missed fasts. Shafi'i and Hanbali schools, however, allow a guardian to fast on behalf of the deceased, especially if the deceased left a will or request. Sufi-influenced communities, particularly in parts of Africa and Asia, tend to practice it more widely, mixing it with local mourning traditions. So while it's not mandatory, it’s generally seen as a permissible and spiritually rewarding act, especially when done out of love, not superstition.

When do people usually fast for the dead?

In Nigeria, it’s often done: Immediately after burial, within the first 3–7 days

On the 40th day, as part of remembrance prayers (though this has cultural, not Islamic roots)

The fasting is done during Ramadan , as an extra act of charity

On special dates like Dhul-Hijjah or Ashura Some even fast on the birthday or death anniversary of their loved one. Is there any reward for the deceased? Yes, if done with sincere intention. Even though the Quran says: “And that man shall have nothing but what he strives for” Surah An-Najm (53:39) Many scholars explain that fasting on behalf of a loved one can be part of what’s known as sadaqah jariyah, a form of ongoing charity. Just like giving alms or building a well for someone who has died, fasting can also be a gift of mercy.

Should you fast for a dead loved one?

Here’s the short answer. You don’t have to, but you can. It’s not obligatory. It won’t replace missed fasts unless that person explicitly asked or it was known they had outstanding ones. But as a voluntary act of love, it’s allowed in many Islamic traditions and brings peace to grieving hearts. If you’re unsure, many scholars suggest this instead: Make du’a (prayers) for the deceased

Give charity on their behalf

Recite the Quran, especially Surah Yasin

Visit their grave and pray for mercy