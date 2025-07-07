If you’ve ever had a Muslim friend or neighbour pass away, you may have noticed they were buried the same day, sometimes within just a few hours. No long waiting. No casket viewing. No week-long ceremonies. To many non-Muslims, this feels fast. Almost too fast. But there’s a deep, sacred reason why Islamic burials happen so quickly, and it’s rooted in faith, dignity, and centuries of tradition. Let’s break it down.

Islam teaches that death is only the beginning

In Islam, death isn’t seen as the final end. It’s the start of the soul’s journey to the afterlife. The Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) taught that once a person dies, their soul begins the process of transitioning, and Muslims believe it’s best for that transition to begin without delay. Burying the dead quickly is considered an act of honour. It’s about allowing the soul to move on, and ensuring the body is returned to the earth, clean and at peace. According to a Hadith (a saying of the Prophet), the Prophet Muhammad said:

“Hasten with the funeral, for if it is righteous, you will be taking it forward to what is good; and if it is otherwise, you will be laying evil off your necks.”

This forms the foundation of why Muslims don’t delay burial. Once death is confirmed, every effort is made to wash, pray over, and bury the person without unnecessary waiting. It’s not a rule meant to rush grief, but a divine order tied to dignity, respect, and obedience.

Death is handled with simplicity and humility Islamic funerals are deeply humble. There’s no display of wealth or extravagance. The focus is on prayer, forgiveness, and returning the body to its Creator.

Once a Muslim passes, here’s what typically happens: The body is washed in a ritual called Ghusl by close family or members of the Muslim community.

It is wrapped in a simple white cloth (Kafan), with no flashy clothing or makeup.

A funeral prayer (Salat al-Janazah) is performed, often at a mosque or open space.

The body is buried directly in the ground, facing the direction of Mecca .

But why the rush? Aside from the religious angle, there are also practical reasons for the swift burial: 1. Decomposition happens fast Especially in hot climates like Nigeria, waiting too long before burial could lead to unpleasant and unsafe situations. Islam emphasises hygiene and cleanliness, which includes burying the dead before the body begins to decay. 2. Avoid unnecessary delays Islam discourages holding the body while waiting for people to travel in. The belief is that those who are meant to attend the burial will make it in time, and prayers for the dead can always continue even after they’ve been buried. 3. The body deserves peace Just like we crave peace in life, the dead deserve peace in death. Delaying burial, putting the body through long waits or cosmetic procedures, is seen as an unnecessary disturbance.

What about mourning?

Yes, Muslims mourn too, but it's done with modesty.

Yes, Muslims mourn too, but it’s done with modesty. While some may expect loud crying, wailing, or prolonged mourning periods, Islam teaches a more quiet reflection. The official mourning period is three days. During this time, loved ones can grieve, pray, and remember the deceased, but without overindulgence or showiness. Widows have a separate mourning period (iddah) of four months and ten days, during which they stay home, reflect, and grieve in private.

It’s okay to find Islamic burial customs surprising, especially if you’re used to longer funerals. But what’s important is to understand that for Muslims, this practice isn’t strange. It’s sacred. Quick burial is about honouring the dead in the way God instructed. And while every culture handles death differently, one thing we all share is the desire to say goodbye with love, dignity, and meaning.