The idea that Muslim men will be rewarded with 72 virgins in paradise is one of the most talked-about and misunderstood beliefs in Islam. It’s one of those beliefs that’s been repeated so often, it’s taken as fact. Some say it’s a reward for martyrdom. Others treat it as a symbol of how “oppressive” or “sensual” Islamic beliefs are. But is this claim actually rooted in Islam ? Does the Quran, the holiest book in Islam, ever say that men will be rewarded with 72 virgins? Or is this just a misinterpretation of ancient texts that got twisted over time? Let's discuss.

What does the Quran say about paradise?

The Quran talks about paradise, or Jannah, in several verses. It’s described as a place of eternal peace, gardens beneath which rivers flow, unimaginable comfort, companionship, and closeness to God. But nowhere in the Quran does it mention “72 virgins” or any specific number of companions. Here are a few relevant verses: “Indeed, the righteous will be in a secure place; among gardens and springs, dressed in fine silk and brocade, facing one another.” Surah Ad-Dukhan (44:51–53) “Therein will be maidens restraining their glances, whom no man or jinn has touched before.” Surah Ar-Rahman (55:56) “There they will have pure spouses, and We will place them under a cool shade.” Surah An-Nisa (4:57)

These verses describe companions in paradise, often translated as “pure ones” or “heavenly maidens.” But the Quran never gives a number. The descriptions are poetic, symbolic, and focus more on the reward for the righteous, both men and women. It’s also worth noting that paradise is not described in sexual or crude terms. Instead, it’s depicted as a spiritual, physical, and emotional reward, with everything the soul desires, including peace, reunion, and joy. So, if the Quran doesn’t say anything about 72 virgins, where did the idea come from?

Where did the number 72 come from?

The specific number, 72 virgins, does not come from the Quran. Instead, it comes from Hadith literature. Hadiths are sayings or actions attributed to the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), collected by Islamic scholars after his death. Some Hadiths are considered authentic (sahih), while others are weak (da’if) or even fabricated. The most cited source for the “72 virgins” claim is a Hadith narrated in Jami’ al-Tirmidhi (a well-known Hadith collection), which says: "There are six things with Allah for the martyr… he is married to seventy two wives along Al-Huril-'Ayn of Paradise, and he may intercede for…" Jami' al-Tirmidhi, Hadith 1663

This Hadith is often quoted to support the idea of 72 virgins as a reward for martyrs. However, scholars disagree about its authenticity and interpretation. Some classify it as hasan (acceptable), while others view it as weak due to gaps in the chain of narration. More importantly, Hadiths should never override the Quran. And in this case, the Quran never speaks of martyrdom leading to a sexualised paradise, or to a specific number of women.

How the myth has been twisted

Over the years, the idea of 72 virgins has been heavily misused, especially by extremists and anti-Islam narratives. Some extremist groups have misrepresented this Hadith to recruit young men, promising them sexual rewards in the afterlife. This distortion preys on desperation, poverty, and lack of education, not actual theology. On the other side, critics of Islam often cite this “72 virgins” claim to paint Muslims as sex-obsessed or backward. It becomes a weapon for mockery, rather than a serious theological point. This obsession with a literal reward system misses the entire point of paradise in Islam, which is to return to peace, purity, and nearness to God.

So, are there really 72 virgins waiting in paradise?

