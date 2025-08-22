K-dramas are no longer a niche global trend; they’ve become one of Netflix’s biggest engines of viewership.

Eight months into 2025 , and these shows have consistently broken records not just in Korea but worldwide, pulling in hundreds of millions of viewing hours across diverse genres. Korean series have, thus, proven their ability to travel across borders and capture global imagination.

But which ones are truly leading the pack on Netflix? Based on viewing hours and total views, here are the most-watched K-dramas on Netflix so far.

10 Most Watched K-dramas On Netflix

1. Squid Game S2 – 840.3M Hours | 117.3M Views

The long-awaited sequel to Netflix’s record-breaking hit more than delivered. Squid Game Season 2 follows winner Seong Gi-hun's mission to dismantle the deadly competition, which involves him reuniting with detective Hwang Jun-ho to investigate the shadowy organisation. Gi-hun's plan hits a snag when the tracker he uses to stay in contact with Jun-ho is discovered and removed, separating the two. The season also introduces new players, including some who are part of the Games' organ-harvesting scheme, and culminates in a major uprising led by Gi-hun.

2. Squid Game S3 – 438.6M Hours | 71.5M Views

While not as massive as its predecessor, Season 3 still drew in remarkable numbers. Squid Game Season 3 concludes the story with a failed rebellion. The season delves into the core themes of humanity and hope, symbolised by a baby born into the deadly competition, and ends with Gi-hun's death during the game, leaving his successor, Player 222, as the winner, and the island destroyed.

3. When Life Gives You Tangerines – 577M Hours | 34.8M Views

This coming-of-age drama follows the lives of ordinary people in a small town; it blends warmth, humour, and heartbreak. When Life Gives You Tangerines is a Korean drama series that follows the decades-spanning love story of Ae-sun and Gwan-sik from their beginnings on Jeju Island in the 1960s through changing societal and economic landscapes. The story, narrated by their daughter Geum-yeong, explores themes of love, sacrifice, family, and resilience that shape ordinary lives.

4. The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call – 236.6M Hours | 34.1M Views

Medical dramas have always had a global audience, and this series proved why. It follows a brilliant, war-seasoned surgeon, Baek Kang-hyuk, as he attempts to transform a struggling university hospital's trauma centre into a top-tier facility . He is faced with budget constraints, resistance from hospital administration, and limited resources, so Kang-hyuk relies on his unconventional methods and a dedicated team to save lives.

5. Weak Hero Class 1 – 122.9M Hours | 22.3M Views

A gritty school-set drama, Weak Hero Class 1 stood out with its raw portrayal of bullying, violence, and friendship. Weak Hero Class 1 follows the story of Yeon Si-eun, a top-ranked but physically weak student who uses his intelligence and environmental knowledge to fight against relentless bullying. After being targeted by bullies, he forms a friendship with the strongest fighter in his class, Ahn Su-ho, and a tormented transfer student, Oh Beom-seok, as they navigate high school violence and test the bonds of their friendship.

6. Bogotá: City of the Lost – 37.2M Hours | 20.9M Views

This crime-thriller set in Colombia gave K-drama storytelling a global twist. After moving to Bogotá for a chance at a better life, a young Korean man rises through the Colombian black market, risking peril for a shot at success. Starring some of Korea’s most acclaimed actors, it explored the survival of immigrants navigating the dangerous underworld of Bogotá. While smaller in viewing hours compared to other titles, its strong 20.9 million viewers reflect its international appeal.

7. Weak Hero Class 2 – 112.8M Hours | 19.6M Views

The follow-up to Weak Hero Class 1 carried the same intensity but expanded its world. With new characters and bigger confrontations, it kept audiences invested. Weak Hero Class 2 follows Yeon Si-eun after he transfers to Eunjang High School following a traumatic event at his previous school . Still burdened by guilt over a friend's severe injuries, Si-eun tries to keep a low profile but is drawn into new conflicts.

8. Revelations – 36.6M Hours | 18M Views

Revelations is a 2025 South Korean psychological thriller about a pastor and a detective entangled in a missing person case, where the pastor believes he's divinely guided to punish the perpetrator, and visions ofher dead sister haunt the detective. Dark secrets, shifting loyalties, and shocking twists made it a binge-worthy title.

9. Mercy for None – 85M Hours | 16.9M Views

Mercy for None is a South Korean action-crime drama about Nam Gi-jun (played by So Ji-sub), a former gangster who left the criminal underworld to protect his younger brother. Eleven years later, his brother is murdered, forcing Gi-jun to return to Seoul's criminal landscape to uncover the truth and exact revenge. Using his skills as a formidable fighter, Gi-jun battles his way through the city's gangs with a baseball bat, leaving a path of destruction as he seeks vengeance.

10. Tastefully Yours – 137.5M Hours | 13.7M Views

Tastefully Yours is a romantic comedy Korean drama about Han Beom-woo (played by Kang Ha-neul), a food company successor who runs a fine-dining restaurant but lacks interest in taste, and Mo Yeon-joo (played by Go Min-si), a passionate chef who runs a hidden one-table restaurant. The two opposites meet and grow together while managing a small restaurant in Jeonju, ultimately leading to their romantic relationship.