2025 has been a year for K‑dramas with masterful storytelling, emotionally layered characters, and stunning production quality.

2025 fresh releases span genres from medical thrillers to romances and comedies . Although there have been murmurs that 2025 releases were mid, however, a few stand out with their bold narratives. These stories challenge the traditional K-drama formula.

This year, the school thrillers don’t just depict bullying, they dive into systemic failure and mental health. Romances unfold over decades instead of weeks and historical dramas are mixing ghost stories with political drama. Even comedy is getting a darker, more nuanced tone.

Here are the 10 best K-dramas of 2025 so far in no particular order. You need to watch them if you haven’t already.

10 Best K-dramas Of 2025 So Far

1. Weak Hero Class 2

Genre: School Thriller • Cast: Park Ji‑hoon, Ryeoun, Choi Min‑yeong

Weak Hero Class 2 returns with Yeon Si‑eun (Park Ji‑hoon) navigating gang wars at Eunjang High, forming fragile alliances with misfits like Park Hu‑min (Ryeoun) and Seo Jun‑tae (Choi Min‑yeong) to survive. Season 2 delves deeper into school violence and loyalty, staying true to its webtoon roots while expanding the cast with powerful new faces. Fans of the show praise its raw portrayal of brutal teenage fights.

2. Trauma Code

Genre: Medical Thriller • Cast: Ju Ji‑hoon, Choo Young‑woo, Ha Young

In this emergency room drama, surgeon Baek Kang‑hyuk (Ju Ji-hoon) leads a trauma unit at Hankuk National University Hospital. Choo Young‑woo plays his brilliant but timid protege Yang Jae‑won, while Ha Young supports as the seasoned nurse Cheon Jang‑mi. The show blends adrenaline-filled surgeries with emotional character arcs, including Ju Ji‑hoon’s commanding performance.

3. Our Unwritten Seoul

Genre: Family Drama • Cast: Park Bo‑young, Park Jin‑young, Ryu Kyung‑soo

This is a tale of twin sisters leading separate lives. Mi‑ji, a former athlete at home, and Mi‑rae, a driven Seoul corporate worker. When they swap lives, the series unfolds a touching journey of rediscovery and sisterhood. The series is praised for Park Bo‑young’s dual performance.

4. The Potato Lab

Genre: Romance/Comedy • Cast: Lee Sun‑bin, Kang Tae‑oh

The setting of this drama is a mountain‑top potato research centre. The rom‑com blooms when serious researcher Kim Mi‑kyung (Lee Sun‑bin) meets cold capitalist So Baek‑ho (Kang Tae‑oh). Their opposites‑attract chemistry offers warmth and humour.

YOU MIGHT LIKE: 9 K-dramas with the steamiest kiss scenes

5. Undercover High School

Genre: Action-Comedy • Cast: Seo Kang‑joon, Jin Ki‑joo, Kim Shin‑rok

A demoted NIS agent (Seo Kang‑joon) goes undercover as a high schooler to track down a hidden crime ring. His mission gets complicated when he reconnects with teacher Oh Soo‑a (Jin Ki‑joo), who believes he resembles her first love. The series is a lighthearted blend of espionage and teenage drama.

6. When Life Gives You Tangerines

Genre: Romance/Drama • Cast: IU, Park Bo‑gum, Moon So‑ri, Park Hae‑joon

Spanning decades, this poetic romance follows Ae‑sun (IU) and Gwan‑sik (Park Bo‑gum) from Jeju in the 1950s through adulthood. Their love endures hardship, woven with reflections on women’s struggles and familial bonds. Critics describe it as a slow‑burning yet deeply emotional story.

7. Haunted Palace

Genre: Supernatural • Cast: Yook Sung‑jae, Bona, Kim Ji‑hun, Kim In‑kwon

A supernatural thriller set in Joseon‑era palace intrigues with dark secrets. Yook Sung‑jae plays Yoon Gab/Gang Cheol, joined by Bona and Kim Ji‑hun in a tale full of spirits and palace conspiracies.

8. Buried Hearts

Genre: Thriller/Revenge • Cast: Park Hyung‑sik, Huh Joon‑ho, Lee Hae‑young, Hong Hwa‑yeon

Seo Dong‑ju (Park Hyung‑sik) hacks a two‑trillion‑won slush fund, only to be betrayed, left for dead, with a forgotten memory. This revenge thriller explores betrayal, political corruption, and identity. Some viewers find its twists over the top.

9. Resident Playbook

Genre: Medical Drama. Cast: Go Youn-jung, Shin Si-ah, Kang You-seok, Han Ye-ji, Jung Joon-won

This Hospital Playlist spin-off takes us into the high-pressure world of OB-GYN residents at Yulje Medical Centre’s Jongno branch. Go Youn-jung stars as Oh Yi-young, a quick-thinking intern from a struggling background who fights for her spot in the elite program. Alongside her are fellow first-year residents: Pyo Nam-kyung (Shin Si-ah), a top student battling imposter syndrome; Um Jae-il (Kang You-seok), a former K-pop trainee trying to prove himself in medicine; Kim Sa-bi (Han Ye-ji), driven and outspoken; and Ku Do-won (Jung Joon-won), a calm and compassionate mentor.

10. Dear Hongrang

Genre: Historical Mystery, Melodrama. Cast: Lee Jae-wook, Cho Bo-ah, Jung Ga-ram, Uhm Ji-won, Park Byung-eun, Kim Jae-wook

Set in the late Joseon era, Dear Hongrang unravels the mystery of a young boy who disappears from a powerful merchant family and reappears twelve years later as a man with no memory. Lee Jae-wook stars as Hong-rang, whose sudden return sparks both joy and suspicion. His half-sister Jae-yi (Cho Bo-ah) remains sceptical, especially as palace politics, hidden agendas, and dark secrets begin to surface.