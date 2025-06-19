Top 5 most stressful jobs Nigerians are doing for survival

These occupations often involve long hours, physical strain and exposure to environmental hazards, yet they provide vital income for individuals and families.

From crowded streets where split‐second decisions can be life‐saving to hours spent under the blazing sun without adequate breaks, these jobs exact a heavy toll on health and well‐being.

Below are 5 of the most stressful survival jobs in Nigeria, along with the challenges workers endure and the coping strategies they employ.

1. Commercial motorcyclist

Known locally as okada riders, these motorcyclists navigate chaotic traffic to deliver passengers and goods across congested urban areas. They work upwards of 12 hours daily, balancing speed with safety on poorly maintained roads.

Rainy and harmattan seasons worsen visibility and road conditions, increasing accident risks. Many riders rely on peer networks for emergency support and contribute to cooperative saving schemes to cover medical bills and maintain their bikes.

2. Traffic warden

Tasked with directing vehicles at busy intersections and roadworks, traffic wardens endure extreme heat, dust and exhaust fumes for most of their shifts. They face constant noise from horns and engines, aggressive drivers and the stress of ensuring smooth traffic flow under policing shortages.

To cope, some rotate duties, use portable fans or form small teams for regular relief, but inadequate protective gear and low pay compound their daily strain.

3. Waste collector and scavenger

Often employed by local authorities or working informally, waste collectors sort refuse to salvage recyclable materials. They confront foul odors, harmful pathogens and the physical challenge of lifting heavy bins.

Scavengers searching dumpsites are exposed to sharp objects and toxic substances. Many invest in basic protective equipment such as gloves and masks, and join informal associations that pool resources for health care and fairer earnings.

4. Street hawker

Selling everything from snacks to phone accessories in crowded markets or along highways, hawkers compete fiercely for customer attention. They stand for hours on uneven ground, carry heavy trays or push carts, and must constantly evade law enforcement crackdowns.

Seasonal fluctuations in disposable income directly impact their sales. To mitigate risk, experienced hawkers diversify product lines, form cooperative buying groups and schedule rest periods during off‐peak hours.

5. Security guard

Working in residential estates, commercial properties and private communities, security guards often face long night shifts with minimal breaks and low lighting. They shoulder responsibility for safeguarding lives and assets, monitor CCTV feeds and patrol large areas alone.

Guards report high levels of anxiety, especially in crime‐prone zones. Many join professional associations to access training in conflict de‐escalation, self‐defense and mental health support networks.