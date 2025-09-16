Pulse logo
This most spoken language in Nigeria - It's not Yoruba or Igbo

16 September 2025 at 18:10
Despite Nigeria’s multilingual nature, English is the official language.
Nigeria is one of the most linguistically diverse countries in the world, with over 500 languages spoken across its regions.

Despite Nigeria’s multilingual nature, English is the official language. It is used in governance, education, media, and business. Children learn in their local languages during the early years of school, but English becomes the main medium of instruction afterwards. As of 2019, 72% of young women and 78% of young men were literate in English.

While English remains the official language and the medium of education, the heartbeat of Nigeria lies in its indigenous tongues. According to a 2022 survey by Statista, the primary languages spoken in Nigeria are Hausa, Yoruba, and English.

Around 32% of respondents declared Hausa as their household language, 17% Yoruba, and 13% Igbo. English followed at 7%, while other languages like Ibibio, Fulani, Tiv, Nupe, Pidgin English, and Ijaw also appeared among household tongues.

According to Ethnologue, around 512 languages are spoken in Nigeria. However, there is ongoing debate about whether some varieties should be classified as dialects or full languages. Linguists explain that if two speech forms are mutually understandable, they are dialects of the same language.

If comprehension is difficult or impossible, they are classified as distinct languages. This explains why the total number of Nigerian languages sometimes differs in reports.

This most spoken language in Nigeria - It's not Yoruba or Igbo

The Most Spoken Languages in Nigeria

Based on the image data and surveys, here’s the percentage of people who mainly speak these languages at home:

  • Hausa – 31.5%

  • Yoruba – 17.2%

  • Other Nigerian languages – 13%

  • Igbo – 12.9%

  • English – 7.2%

  • Ibibio – 1.8%

  • Efik – 1.6%

  • Pidgin English – 1.6%

  • Urhobo – 1.5%

  • Fulani – 1.4%

  • Igala – 1.2%

  • Bura – 1.1%

  • Nupe – 1%

  • Ijaw – 1%

Hausa dominates as the most widely spoken home language, particularly in Northern Nigeria. Yoruba follows strongly, common in the South-West. Igbo, while significant, ranks below Yoruba. English reflects urbanisation and its role as Nigeria’s lingua franca, and other languages show just how many smaller ethnic languages are still preserved in Nigerian households.

Comprehensive List of Nigerian Languages

This most spoken language in Nigeria - It's not Yoruba or Igbo

Here’s a broad list of Nigerian languages. This is not exhaustive but includes many of the most recognised:

  1. Abanyom

  2. Abon

  3. Abua

  4. Acipa (Eastern)

  5. Acipa (Western)

  6. Aduge

  7. Afade

  8. Agatu

  9. Agoi

  10. Agwagwune

  11. Ahan

  12. Ajawa

  13. Ake

  14. Akita

  15. Akpa

  16. Akpes

  17. Akum

  18. Alago

  19. Alege

  20. Alumu-Tesu

  21. Ambo

  22. Amo

  23. Anaang

  24. Anca

  25. Angas

  26. Arabic (Shuwa)

  27. Arigidi

  28. Ashe

  29. Asu

  30. Aten

  31. Atsam

  32. Auyokawa

  33. Awak

  34. Ayere

  35. Ayu

  36. Baan

  37. Baatonun

  38. Baangi

  39. Bacama

  40. Bada

  41. Bade

  42. Bakpinka

  43. Bali

  44. Bangwinji

  45. Basa

  46. Basa-Gumna

  47. Basa-Gurmana

  48. Basa-Kontagora

  49. Bata

  50. Batu

  51. Bauchi

  52. Beele

  53. Begbere-Ejar

  54. Bekwarra

  55. Bena

  56. Berom

  57. Bete

  58. Bete-Bendi

  59. Bile

  60. Bina

  61. Biseni

  62. Bitare

  63. Boga

  64. Boghom

  65. Boko

  66. Bokobaru

  67. Bokyi

  68. Bole

  69. Bo-Rukul

  70. Bukwen

  71. Bumaji

  72. Burak

  73. Bura-Pabir

  74. Bure

  75. Buru

  76. Busa

  77. Cara

  78. Che

  79. Cibak

  80. Cinda-Regi-Tiyal

  81. Ciwogai

  82. Cori

  83. Daba

  84. Dadiya

  85. Dass

  86. Defaka

  87. Degema

  88. Dendi

  89. Deno

  90. Dera

  91. Dghwede

  92. Dibo

  93. Dijim-Bwilim

  94. Diri

  95. Doka

  96. Doko-Uyanga

  97. Dong

  98. Dulbu

  99. Dungu

  100. Duwai

  101. Dzodinka Ebira

  102. Ebughu

  103. Edo

  104. Efai

  105. Efik

  106. Efutop

  107. Eggon

  108. Ehueun

  109. Ejagham

  110. Ekajuk

  111. Eki

  112. Ekit

  113. Ekpeye

  114. Eleme

  115. Eloyi

  116. Emai-Iuleha-Ora

  117. Engenni

  118. Enwang

  119. Epie

  120. Eruwa

  121. Esan

  122. Etebi

  123. Etkywan

  124. Etsako-Yekhee

  125. Etulo

  126. Evant

  127. Fali

  128. Fam

  129. Firan

  130. Fulfulde

  131. Fum

  132. Fungwa

  133. Fyem

  134. Fyer

  135. Gaa

  136. Ga’anda

  137. Gade

  138. Galambu

  139. Gamo-Ningi

  140. Gana

  141. Gbagyi

  142. Gbari

  143. Gbaya (Northwest)

  144. Gbiri-Niragu

  145. Geji

  146. Gengle

  147. Gera

  148. Geruma

  149. Gevoko

  150. Ghotuo

  151. Giiwo

  152. Glavda

  153. Goemai

  154. Gokana

  155. Gude

  156. Gudu

  157. Guduf

  158. Gun-Gbe

  159. Gupa-Abawa

  160. Gurmana

  161. Guruntum-Mbaaru

  162. Gwa

  163. Gwamhi-Wuri

  164. Gwandara

  165. Gyem

  166. Ham

  167. Hasha

  168. Hausa

  169. Holma

  170. Hone

  171. Horom

  172. Huba

  173. Hungworo

  174. Hun-Saare

  175. Hwana

  176. Ibani

  177. Ibibio

  178. Ibino

  179. Ibilo

  180. Ibuoro

  181. Iceve-Maci

  182. Idere

  183. Idoma

  184. Idon

  185. Idun

  186. Igala

  187. Igbo

  188. Igede

  189. Iguta

  190. Ijo (Southeast)

  191. Ika

  192. Iko

  193. Ikpeshi

  194. Iku-Gora-Ankwa

  195. Ikulu

  196. Ikwere

  197. Ilue

  198. Irigwe

  199. Isekiri

  200. Isoko

  201. Ito

  202. Itu Mbon Uzo

  203. Ivbie North-Okpela-Arhe

  204. Iyayu

  205. Iyive

  206. Izere

  207. Izi-Ezaa-Ikwo-Mgbo

  208. Izon

  209. Izora

  210. Janji

  211. Jara

  212. Jarawa

  213. Jere

  214. Jibe

  215. Jibu

  216. Jidda-Abu

  217. Jilbe

  218. Jimi

  219. Jiru

  220. Jju

  221. Jorto

  222. Ju

  223. Jukun (Takum)

  224. Kaan

  225. Kadara

  226. Kag-Fer-Jiir-Koor-Ror-Us-Zuksun

  227. Kagoma

  228. Kaivi

  229. Kakanda

  230. Kalabari

  231. Kam

  232. Kamantan

  233. Kami

  234. Kamo

  235. Kamwe

  236. Kaningkon-Nindem

  237. Kanufi

  238. Kanuri (Central, Manga)

  239. Kapya

  240. Karekare

  241. Karfa

  242. Kariya

  243. Khana

  244. Kholok

  245. Kinuku

  246. Kiong

  247. Kir-Balar

  248. Kirike

  249. Koenoem

  250. Kofa

  251. Kofyar

  252. Kohumono

  253. Koma

  254. Kona

  255. Kono

  256. Koro Ija

  257. Koro Zuba

  258. Korop

  259. Kpan

  260. Kpasham

  261. Kpati

  262. Kubi

  263. Kudu-Camo

  264. Kugama

  265. Kugbo

  266. Kukele

  267. Kulere

  268. Kulung

  269. Kumba

  270. Kupa

  271. Kurama

  272. Kushi

  273. Kutep

  274. Kutto

  275. Kuturmi

  276. Kwa

  277. Kwak

  278. Kwaami

  279. Kyak

  280. Kyenga

  281. Labir

  282. Laka

  283. Lala-Roba

  284. Lamang

  285. Lamja-Dengsa-Tola

  286. Lamnso

  287. Laru

  288. Leelau

  289. Legbo

  290. Lela

  291. Lemoro

  292. Limbum

  293. Lokaa

  294. Longuda

  295. Loo

  296. Lopa

  297. Lubila

  298. Lufu

  299. Luri

  300. Maaka

  301. Mada

  302. Mafa

  303. Maghdi

  304. Mak

  305. Mala

  306. Malgwa-Wandala

  307. Mama

  308. Mambila (Nigeria)

  309. Mangas

  310. Marghi (Central, South)

  311. Mashi

  312. Mawa

  313. Mbe

  314. Mbembe (Cross River, Tigon)

  315. Mboi

  316. Mbongno

  317. Mbula-Bwazza

  318. Mburku

  319. Mijili

  320. Mingang Doso

  321. Mini

  322. Miship

  323. Miya

  324. Mom Jango

  325. Montol

  326. Moo

  327. Mpade

  328. Mumuye

  329. Mundat

  330. Mvanip

  331. Mwaghavul

  332. Nandu-Tari

  333. Nde-Nsele-Nta

  334. Ndoe

  335. Ndola

  336. Ndunda

  337. Ngamo

  338. Nggwahyi

  339. Ngizim

  340. Ngwaba

  341. Ningye

  342. Ninzam

  343. Nkari

  344. Nkem-Nkum

  345. Nkoroo

  346. Nkukoli

  347. Nnam

  348. Numana-Nunku-Gwantu-Numbu

  349. Nungu

  350. Nupe

  351. Nupe Tako

  352. Nyam

  353. Nyong

  354. Nzanyi

  355. Obanliku

  356. Obolo

  357. Obulom

  358. Odual

  359. Odut

  360. Ogbah

  361. Ogbia

  362. Ogbogolo

  363. Ogbronuagum

  364. Okobo

  365. Oko-Eni-Osayen

  366. Okpamheri

  367. Okpe

  368. Okpe-Idesa-Akuku

  369. Oloma

  370. Olulumo-Ikom

  371. Oring

  372. Oron

  373. Oruma

  374. Ososo

  375. Otank

  376. Pa’a

  377. Pe

  378. Pero

  379. Pidgin (Nigerian)

  380. Piti

  381. Piya-Kwonci

  382. Polci

  383. Pongu

  384. Putai

  385. Pyapun

  386. Reshe

  387. Ron

  388. Ruma

  389. Samba Daka

  390. Samba Leko

  391. Sanga

  392. Sasaru-Enwan-Igwe

  393. Saya

  394. Sha

  395. Shall-Zwall

  396. Shamang

  397. Shama-Sambuga

  398. Shanga

  399. Shau

  400. Sheni

  401. Shiki

  402. Shoo-Minda-Nye

  403. Shuwa-Zamani

  404. Siri

  405. Somyev

  406. Sorko

  407. Sukur

  408. Sur

  409. Surubu

  410. Tal

  411. Tala

  412. Tambas

  413. Tangale

  414. Tarok

  415. Tedaga

  416. Teme

  417. Tera

  418. Teshenawa

  419. Tha

  420. Tita

  421. Tiv

  422. Toro

  423. Tso

  424. Tula

  425. Tumi

  426. Tyap

  427. Ubaghara

  428. Ubang

  429. Uda

  430. Uhami

  431. Ujijili

  432. Ukaan

  433. Ukpe-Bayobiri

  434. Ukpet-Ehom

  435. Ukue

  436. Ukwa

  437. Ukwuani-Aboh-Ndoni

  438. Ulukwumi

  439. Umon

  440. Uneme

  441. Urhobo

  442. Usaghade

  443. Uvbie

  444. Uzekwe

  445. Vaghat-Ya-Bijim-Legeri

  446. Vemgo-Mabas

  447. Viti

  448. Vono

  449. Vute

  450. Waja

  451. Waka

  452. Wannu

  453. Wapan

  454. Waphan

  455. Warji

  456. Wase

  457. Wom

  458. Xedi

  459. Yace

  460. Yala

  461. Yamba

  462. Yangkam

  463. Yendang

  464. Yeskwa

  465. Yiwom

  466. Yoruba

  467. Yukuben

  468. Zangwal

  469. Zari

  470. Zarma

  471. Zeem

  472. Zhire

  473. Ziriya

  474. Ziziliveken

  475. Zumbun.

EXPLORE: Ethnic groups in Nigeria: Complete breakdown of 300+ tribes

