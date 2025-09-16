Nigeria is one of the most linguistically diverse countries in the world, with over 500 languages spoken across its regions.
Despite Nigeria’s multilingual nature, English is the official language. It is used in governance, education, media, and business. Children learn in their local languages during the early years of school, but English becomes the main medium of instruction afterwards. As of 2019, 72% of young women and 78% of young men were literate in English.
While English remains the official language and the medium of education, the heartbeat of Nigeria lies in its indigenous tongues. According to a 2022 survey by Statista, the primary languages spoken in Nigeria are Hausa, Yoruba, and English.
Around 32% of respondents declared Hausa as their household language, 17% Yoruba, and 13% Igbo. English followed at 7%, while other languages like Ibibio, Fulani, Tiv, Nupe, Pidgin English, and Ijaw also appeared among household tongues.
According to Ethnologue, around 512 languages are spoken in Nigeria. However, there is ongoing debate about whether some varieties should be classified as dialects or full languages. Linguists explain that if two speech forms are mutually understandable, they are dialects of the same language.
If comprehension is difficult or impossible, they are classified as distinct languages. This explains why the total number of Nigerian languages sometimes differs in reports.
The Most Spoken Languages in Nigeria
Based on the image data and surveys, here’s the percentage of people who mainly speak these languages at home:
Hausa – 31.5%
Yoruba – 17.2%
Other Nigerian languages – 13%
Igbo – 12.9%
English – 7.2%
Ibibio – 1.8%
Efik – 1.6%
Pidgin English – 1.6%
Urhobo – 1.5%
Fulani – 1.4%
Igala – 1.2%
Bura – 1.1%
Nupe – 1%
Ijaw – 1%
Hausa dominates as the most widely spoken home language, particularly in Northern Nigeria. Yoruba follows strongly, common in the South-West. Igbo, while significant, ranks below Yoruba. English reflects urbanisation and its role as Nigeria’s lingua franca, and other languages show just how many smaller ethnic languages are still preserved in Nigerian households.
Comprehensive List of Nigerian Languages
Here’s a broad list of Nigerian languages. This is not exhaustive but includes many of the most recognised:
Abanyom
Abon
Abua
Acipa (Eastern)
Acipa (Western)
Aduge
Afade
Agatu
Agoi
Agwagwune
Ahan
Ajawa
Ake
Akita
Akpa
Akpes
Akum
Alago
Alege
Alumu-Tesu
Ambo
Amo
Anaang
Anca
Angas
Arabic (Shuwa)
Arigidi
Ashe
Asu
Aten
Atsam
Auyokawa
Awak
Ayere
Ayu
Baan
Baatonun
Baangi
Bacama
Bada
Bade
Bakpinka
Bali
Bangwinji
Basa
Basa-Gumna
Basa-Gurmana
Basa-Kontagora
Bata
Batu
Bauchi
Beele
Begbere-Ejar
Bekwarra
Bena
Berom
Bete
Bete-Bendi
Bile
Bina
Biseni
Bitare
Boga
Boghom
Boko
Bokobaru
Bokyi
Bole
Bo-Rukul
Bukwen
Bumaji
Burak
Bura-Pabir
Bure
Buru
Busa
Cara
Che
Cibak
Cinda-Regi-Tiyal
Ciwogai
Cori
Daba
Dadiya
Dass
Defaka
Degema
Dendi
Deno
Dera
Dghwede
Dibo
Dijim-Bwilim
Diri
Doka
Doko-Uyanga
Dong
Dulbu
Dungu
Duwai
Dzodinka Ebira
Ebughu
Edo
Efai
Efik
Efutop
Eggon
Ehueun
Ejagham
Ekajuk
Eki
Ekit
Ekpeye
Eleme
Eloyi
Emai-Iuleha-Ora
Engenni
Enwang
Epie
Eruwa
Esan
Etebi
Etkywan
Etsako-Yekhee
Etulo
Evant
Fali
Fam
Firan
Fulfulde
Fum
Fungwa
Fyem
Fyer
Gaa
Ga’anda
Gade
Galambu
Gamo-Ningi
Gana
Gbagyi
Gbari
Gbaya (Northwest)
Gbiri-Niragu
Geji
Gengle
Gera
Geruma
Gevoko
Ghotuo
Giiwo
Glavda
Goemai
Gokana
Gude
Gudu
Guduf
Gun-Gbe
Gupa-Abawa
Gurmana
Guruntum-Mbaaru
Gwa
Gwamhi-Wuri
Gwandara
Gyem
Ham
Hasha
Hausa
Holma
Hone
Horom
Huba
Hungworo
Hun-Saare
Hwana
Ibani
Ibibio
Ibino
Ibilo
Ibuoro
Iceve-Maci
Idere
Idoma
Idon
Idun
Igala
Igbo
Igede
Iguta
Ijo (Southeast)
Ika
Iko
Ikpeshi
Iku-Gora-Ankwa
Ikulu
Ikwere
Ilue
Irigwe
Isekiri
Isoko
Ito
Itu Mbon Uzo
Ivbie North-Okpela-Arhe
Iyayu
Iyive
Izere
Izi-Ezaa-Ikwo-Mgbo
Izon
Izora
Janji
Jara
Jarawa
Jere
Jibe
Jibu
Jidda-Abu
Jilbe
Jimi
Jiru
Jju
Jorto
Ju
Jukun (Takum)
Kaan
Kadara
Kag-Fer-Jiir-Koor-Ror-Us-Zuksun
Kagoma
Kaivi
Kakanda
Kalabari
Kam
Kamantan
Kami
Kamo
Kamwe
Kaningkon-Nindem
Kanufi
Kanuri (Central, Manga)
Kapya
Karekare
Karfa
Kariya
Khana
Kholok
Kinuku
Kiong
Kir-Balar
Kirike
Koenoem
Kofa
Kofyar
Kohumono
Koma
Kona
Kono
Koro Ija
Koro Zuba
Korop
Kpan
Kpasham
Kpati
Kubi
Kudu-Camo
Kugama
Kugbo
Kukele
Kulere
Kulung
Kumba
Kupa
Kurama
Kushi
Kutep
Kutto
Kuturmi
Kwa
Kwak
Kwaami
Kyak
Kyenga
Labir
Laka
Lala-Roba
Lamang
Lamja-Dengsa-Tola
Lamnso
Laru
Leelau
Legbo
Lela
Lemoro
Limbum
Lokaa
Longuda
Loo
Lopa
Lubila
Lufu
Luri
Maaka
Mada
Mafa
Maghdi
Mak
Mala
Malgwa-Wandala
Mama
Mambila (Nigeria)
Mangas
Marghi (Central, South)
Mashi
Mawa
Mbe
Mbembe (Cross River, Tigon)
Mboi
Mbongno
Mbula-Bwazza
Mburku
Mijili
Mingang Doso
Mini
Miship
Miya
Mom Jango
Montol
Moo
Mpade
Mumuye
Mundat
Mvanip
Mwaghavul
Nandu-Tari
Nde-Nsele-Nta
Ndoe
Ndola
Ndunda
Ngamo
Nggwahyi
Ngizim
Ngwaba
Ningye
Ninzam
Nkari
Nkem-Nkum
Nkoroo
Nkukoli
Nnam
Numana-Nunku-Gwantu-Numbu
Nungu
Nupe
Nupe Tako
Nyam
Nyong
Nzanyi
Obanliku
Obolo
Obulom
Odual
Odut
Ogbah
Ogbia
Ogbogolo
Ogbronuagum
Okobo
Oko-Eni-Osayen
Okpamheri
Okpe
Okpe-Idesa-Akuku
Oloma
Olulumo-Ikom
Oring
Oron
Oruma
Ososo
Otank
Pa’a
Pe
Pero
Pidgin (Nigerian)
Piti
Piya-Kwonci
Polci
Pongu
Putai
Pyapun
Reshe
Ron
Ruma
Samba Daka
Samba Leko
Sanga
Sasaru-Enwan-Igwe
Saya
Sha
Shall-Zwall
Shamang
Shama-Sambuga
Shanga
Shau
Sheni
Shiki
Shoo-Minda-Nye
Shuwa-Zamani
Siri
Somyev
Sorko
Sukur
Sur
Surubu
Tal
Tala
Tambas
Tangale
Tarok
Tedaga
Teme
Tera
Teshenawa
Tha
Tita
Tiv
Toro
Tso
Tula
Tumi
Tyap
Ubaghara
Ubang
Uda
Uhami
Ujijili
Ukaan
Ukpe-Bayobiri
Ukpet-Ehom
Ukue
Ukwa
Ukwuani-Aboh-Ndoni
Ulukwumi
Umon
Uneme
Urhobo
Usaghade
Uvbie
Uzekwe
Vaghat-Ya-Bijim-Legeri
Vemgo-Mabas
Viti
Vono
Vute
Waja
Waka
Wannu
Wapan
Waphan
Warji
Wase
Wom
Xedi
Yace
Yala
Yamba
Yangkam
Yendang
Yeskwa
Yiwom
Yoruba
Yukuben
Zangwal
Zari
Zarma
Zeem
Zhire
Ziriya
Ziziliveken
Zumbun.
