What's next after NYSC - How to ace the labour market

If you've just passed out from NYSC, congratulations! It's such a massive feat, and you should be proud of yourself. But beyond the paparazzi and social media uploads, we know what's going through your mind—what's next?

You have good reasons to be concerned. After all, there are so many people graduating from Nigerian institutions. This automatically translates to a highly saturated job market, with many holding first class and second class upper.

So you're left asking whether you need connection, luck, or grace to land your first job. What if you learned you don't need any of these?

You just need to position yourself properly to stand out. Here are useful tips that will help you ace the labour market.

Identify strengths and in-demand skills

You don't want to just jump into the pool without realising your advantage, and that's why you must assess yourself to understand your skills, interest, and values. This way, you can determine the type of role that matches your strength. Next, explore current trends and identify indemand skills within your field. Once you're able to identify these skills, you'll have a base for your search.

Tailor your applications and networking

Once you've identified what field suits your skills and expertise, it's time to start applying. Start by tailoring your CV and application letters to cover these areas. While preparing your cover letter for each job, highlight relevant skills and experiences that stand you out from the crowd.

Learn Digital Skills

Digital skills can easily stand you out in the labour market. And the best thing is that you can learn most of them over the internet, opening up various opportunities. Learn skills such as graphic design, cybersecurity, product management, social media marketing, etc. Adding these skills to your CV and online profile can increase your job prospects and earning potential.

Expand Your Network

There's no better way to get updates about job openings than from your network. Most jobs in Nigeria are not publicized, so you'll only get to learn about them from insiders.

Attend industry events, webinars, and career fairs.

Connect with professionals on LinkedIn and engage in discussions.

Seek mentors and professional groups for guidance.

Nail job interviews

There's no better place to show what you're capable of than in interviews. So, you better be as prepared as possible. Research the company and role before the interview date.