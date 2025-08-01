Weight gain is one of the most talked-about side effects of birth control, and one of the biggest concerns for many women considering it.

For decades, women have claimed that they gained weight after getting on birth control. These concerns are so widespread that many people avoid all the methods of birth control just to avoid gaining weight. Is it just a myth or an individual experience? Let's break down what medical research says about birth control and weight gain, so you can make an informed decision.

What Is Birth Control?

Birth control (also called contraception) is any method used to prevent pregnancy. Hormonal birth control includes:

The pill (oral contraceptives)

The patch

The shot (Depo-Provera)

The implant (e.g., Nexplanon)

Hormonal IUDs (like Mirena)

These methods work by using synthetic hormones (usually estrogen and/or progestin) to stop ovulation, thicken cervical mucus, and thin the uterine lining, making it difficult for sperm to reach an egg.

Does Birth Control Make You Gain Weight?

Birth control would not in every case make you gain weight. It depends on the type and the person . According to a review of multiple studies by Cochrane Reviews (a leading source for evidence-based medicine), there is no consistent link between combined oral contraceptives (the pill with both estrogen and progestin) and long-term weight gain.

Some people may notice temporary weight changes in the first few months, but these are usually due to water retention, not fat gain. Any weight gain is often small (less than 2kg), temporary, and not due to fat. However, the birth control shot (Depo-provera) may cause weight gain.

This is the only form of birth control that has strong evidence linking it to weight gain in some users. According to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (ACOG), people using Depo-Provera may gain around 5 to 10 pounds in the first year of use. The longer someone uses it, the more likely they are to gain weight, especially in younger users or those who already have a higher BMI.

If weight gain is a major concern for you, Depo-Provera may not be the best option. Some methods, like the implant or mini-pill, contain only progestin. The evidence here is mixed. Some people report weight gain, while others lose weight or stay the same. Most clinical trials don’t show a strong or consistent pattern. Again, if weight does change, it’s usually minor.

It’s important to note that weight gain or loss can happen for many reasons unrelated to birth control:

Diet and exercise changes

Stress or mood changes

Medical conditions like thyroid issues

Normal life events (e.g. college life, job stress)

So when someone notices a change in weight after starting birth control, it might be coincidental rather than causal. Some people are more sensitive to hormones than others. While the science shows that most people won’t gain significant weight, individual experiences can still vary. If you try a method and feel like it’s affecting your weight or body in a way you don’t like, it’s okay to talk to your doctor about switching.

What Can You Do If You're Worried About Weight Gain?

Track your weight and symptoms before and after starting a new method.

Give it 2–3 months—many side effects stabilise over time.

Talk to a healthcare provider about non-hormonal options like copper IUDs or condoms.

Stay active and eat balanced meals—the basics still matter.