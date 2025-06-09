What to do with leftover Eid food? Creative recipes & storage tips

Every Muslim and even non-muslims knows food is a huge part of Sallah celebrations. Apart from the animals killed to celebrate, there's rice, swallows of different kind and so much food during this period.

In most homes, two to three days after the festivities, there's still so much food left. So, what do you do with your leftover Eid food? Here are a few options that can help.

1. Remix dishes

One great way to make use of your Eid leftover dishes is to remix them to new dishes. Do you have leftover ram meat? You can chop it into smaller pieces, and stir-fry with bell peppers, onions, and soy sauce.

Leftover stew can be used to make pasta, jollof or even incorporated into soups.

Even your leftover rice can be converted to rice balls or rice pancakes. Just mix the rice with egg, breadcrumbs, seasoning, shape into rice balls and deep fry or air fry until golden to get rice balls.

For crispy rice pancakes, you can mix with eggs, flour, and onions, then fry on low heat.

2. Share with friends and neighbours

Instead of storing everything, you can salary share the leftover dishes to friends and neighbours. You can pack leftovers into neat takeaway bowls and drop them off for people who may not have enjoyed a feast.

You could also take some to work after the public holiday and share with colleagues. This is one way to extend the Sallah spirit without spending extra.

3. Freeze for later

This of course is one of the most common ways to store your leftover Eid food. Freeze in small portions using airtight containers or ziplock bags.

You can also label with dates so you can track freshness. To reheat rice, sprinkle it with a bit of water and microwave it.

Bonus tip: Your snacks and drinks can also be reinvented.

Puff puff can be turned into mini sandwiches, zobo drinks can be used to make cocktails and even chin chin can be a crunchy topping for yoghurt or ice-cream.

There are so many options, you just need to be creative so you do not get bored eating the same thing over and over again.