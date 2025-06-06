How interfaith families in Nigeria celebrate Eid under one roof

Joint planning and mutual respect

Families begin by discussing calendars and explaining the significance of Eid to non-Muslim members. Everyone agrees on the dates for Eid al-Fitr or Eid al-Adha and sets aside time for morning prayers. Non-Muslim relatives often participate by helping with decor, preparing the home and learning basic greetings in Arabic.

This collaborative approach ensures that each person feels acknowledged and included. Children especially benefit from seeing parents model respectful dialogue and cooperation across faith lines.