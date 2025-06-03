Eid in Lagos comes with delicious meals (silent notes to my Muslim friends), stylish outfits, and family gatherings . It's an opportunity to explore, unwind, and create lasting memories. Whether you’re seeking adventure, cultural enrichment, or relaxation, Lagos offers several options to make this Eid al-Adha unforgettable for you and your family. Here’s a list of 9 places to go with your family during this Sallah holiday.

1. Lekki Conservation Centre

Escape the city’s hustle and reconnect with nature at Lekki Conservation Centre. Home to Africa’s longest canopy walkway, this serene spot offers picnic areas, diverse wildlife, and lush greenery. This place is perfect for family outings during this Sallah holiday. They have activities prepared for each member of the family. 🎟️ Entry Fee: ₦3,000 per adult; ₦1,500 per child

📍 Location: Km 19 Lekki - Epe Expy, Lekki Penninsula II, Lekki 106104, Lagos

🕒 Hours: 8:30 AM – 5:00 PM daily

2. Nike Art Gallery

Immerse yourself and your family in Nigerian art and culture at Nike Art Gallery , one of the largest art galleries in West Africa. With over 8,000 artworks, it’s a visual feast that inspires creativity and appreciation for local talent. 🎟️ Entry Fee: Free for individuals; groups of 7+ may incur a charge

📍 Location: Nike Art Gallery Road, Lekki, Lagos

🕒 Hours: 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM (Mon-Sat), 1:00 PM – 6:00 PM (Sun)

3. Jara Beach Resort

For an all-inclusive beach experience, Jara Beach Resort offers private beach access, gourmet meals, and engaging activities. It’s an ideal getaway for families looking to relax and indulge. 🎟️ Day Pass: Weekday (Mon–Thurs): ₦40,000 per adult (non-alcoholic), ₦50,000 per adult (alcoholic), ₦20,000 per child (2–17 years) Weekend (Fri–Sun): ₦50,000 per adult (non-alcoholic), ₦70,000 per adult (alcoholic), ₦35,000 per child (2–17 years)

📍 Location: Eleko, Lekki, Lagos

P.S: Each Day Pass ticket is a package covering feeding and various activities.

4. La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort

Experience the fusion of African culture and natural beauty at La Campagne Tropicana . With its pristine beach, freshwater lake, and lush forest, it’s Daycation treat is perfect for picnics, water sports, and relaxation for the entire family. 🎟️ Entry Fee: ₦7,000 per adult; ₦2,500 per child (5–12 years); Free for children under 5

📍 Location: Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos

🕒 Hours: 8:00 AM – 6:00 PM daily

They also have a special plan for their Muslim customers during the Sallah holiday.

5. Upbeat Recreation Centre

Get your adrenaline pumping at West Africa’s first trampoline park. Upbeat Centre offers a range of activities suitable for all ages, making it a fun-filled destination for the entire family. I recommend checking out these activities and pricing to get tickets before visiting, although you can also get tickets at the entrance. 📍 Location: 11 Admiralty Rd, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos

🕒 Hours: 10:00 AM – 8:00 PM on Monday to Thursday. 9:00 AM – 9:00 PM on Fridays, Weekends and Public Holidays

They also have activities lined up for you and your family this Eid-al-Adha celebration.

6. The Good Beach

A trendy beachfront spot offering music, food, drinks, and games. It’s the perfect place for young adults and families to relax and enjoy the coastal vibes. 🎟️ Entry Fee: ₦3,000 per person

📍 Location: 10b, Trinity Avenue Oniru VI, Water Corporation.

7. Freedom Park Lagos

Once a colonial prison, Freedom Park is now a cultural hub featuring art exhibitions, live music, and local cuisine. It’s a peaceful spot to enjoy Eid in Lagos with your family, with a touch of history. 🎟️ Entry Fee: ₦2,000 per person

📍 Location: 1 Hospital Road, Lagos Island

8. Filmhouse IMAX Cinema

Catch the latest blockbusters in premium comfort at Filmhouse IMAX. It’s a great way for you and your family to unwind after Eid celebrations. 🎟️ Ticket Prices: ₦6,000 – ₦8,500 depending on the movie and time.

📍 Locations: Lekki, Surulere, Victoria Island

Check out the ticket prices of the location closest to you and buy your tickets before visiting for a smoother experience.

9. Hi-Impact Planet Amusement Park

For thrill-seekers, Hi-Impact Planet offers a variety of rides and games suitable for all ages. It’s a bit of a drive, but it's worth the excitement for your family. 🎟️ Entry Fee: Varies; please check their official website for current pricing

📍 Location: KM 12, Lagos Ibadan Expressway, Ibafo, Ogun State (approximately 30 minutes from Lagos)