Why some Nigerian families are keeping Eid low key in 2025

Inflation has driven up the cost of food, clothing and transportation, making traditional Eid feasts and new outfits less affordable. Rising insecurity in various regions has also led to reduced travel and smaller gatherings as families prioritise safety over large reunions. A growing focus on charitable giving has encouraged households to direct funds toward community support rather than elaborate celebrations.
As a result, Eid this year will be marked by simpler meals, fewer guests and a renewed emphasis on empathy.
Economic hardship and inflation
Food prices for staples such as rice, meat and sugar have surged sharply this year. Preparing a traditional Eid feast for extended family now costs two to three times more than it did in early 2024. Household budgets already stretched by rent, school fees and utility bills leave little room for festive spending. As a result, many parents opt for simpler menus and invite fewer guests instead of hosting elaborate banquets.
Currency volatility and reduced remittances
The naira’s continued weakness has eroded purchasing power, making imported goods like new clothing and electronics prohibitively expensive. Nigerians working abroad who normally send extra funds home for Eid are now able to transfer less foreign currency. Without that usual boost in household income, many families scale back on major purchases and focus on essential items rather than new outfits or gifts for children.
Security concerns and travel risks
Heightened incidents of banditry, oil-related unrest and communal conflicts in parts of the country have made intercity travel more daunting. Parents with relatives in remote or high-risk areas often choose to limit visits or rely on video calls instead of embarking on lengthy journeys. This reduction in travel translates to fewer overnight stays, smaller celebrations and less hospitality spending in towns where families might otherwise gather.
EXPLORE: How traditional 'Esusu' savings groups are evolving into fintech platforms
Emphasis on charity and community support
With visible need among neighbours and vulnerable populations, many families redirect resources into zakat and sadaqah. Rather than spending on luxury items, households prioritise food donations, school supplies for orphans and healthcare assistance for the elderly. This shift reflects a renewed focus on the spirit of Eid, caring for the less fortunate and fostering communal bonds over displays of wealth.
Changing social expectations and mindful consumption
Younger generations increasingly question consumer excess and embrace minimalism. Social media conversations encourage celebrating and sharing joy without overspending or generating waste. Community leaders and influencers promote preparing ethically sourced meals, repurposing last year’s outfits and hosting modest gatherings. As a result, many households feel less pressure to outdo neighbours and more freedom to define their own meaningful Eid traditions.
Ultimately, modest celebrations ensure Eid remains a time of faith, family and compassion, even in challenging times.
RECOMMENDED: 10 Key insights enhancing financial literacy in Nigeria