Lagos Fashion Week is back from October 29 to November 2, 2025, and this year marks a major milestone: its 15th anniversary. With the theme "In Full Bloom," the event is set to celebrate the growth, resilience, and global influence of African fashion.



There’s going to be runway spectacles, sustainability initiatives, and celebrity appearances. Lagos Fashion Week 2025 promises to be a showcase of creativity, culture, and commerce at its finest.

15 Years of Lagos Fashion Week

Since its debut in 2011, Lagos Fashion Week (LagosFW) has established itself as one of the biggest fashion events on the African calendar. Founded by Omoyemi Akerele, it has evolved from a local showcase into an international platform that highlights African designers and their contributions to global fashion

Over the years, the event has done more than deliver memorable runway moments. It has created opportunities for young designers through Fashion Focus Africa, championed sustainable practices with Green Access, and driven critical conversations with the Fashion Business Series. Beyond the shows, Lagos Fashion Week has positioned fashion as a serious player in Nigeria’s creative economy, opening doors for local designers to reach buyers, consumers, and media worldwide. Now in its 15th year, the event returns to Lagos, a city that is itself a melting pot of style and innovation. With over 20 million residents, Lagos thrives as a hub for Africa’s most daring creative talents.

Lagos Fashion Week Returns This October

What to Expect at Lagos Fashion Week 2025

The runway remains the heartbeat of Lagos Fashion Week . Last year’s lineup featured standout presentations from Imad Eduso, Maliko, Dust of the Earth, Ugo Monye, Nya, and Kente Gentleman, among others. While this year’s full schedule has yet to be released, past editions suggest we can expect a strong mix of established names and emerging talents ready to redefine African luxury and streetwear.

The Green Access Initiative:

One of the most exciting parts of LagosFW is its continued commitment to sustainability. Through the Green Access accelerator program, young designers are challenged to rethink production by transforming textile waste into innovative, eco-conscious collections. This year, as part of the 15th-anniversary celebrations, Green Access will spotlight African craftsmanship and circular fashion practices. Alumni of the program have gone on to launch brands that push the boundaries of responsible design, and the 2025 cohort promises to do the same.

Fashion Business Series & Knowledge Sharing:

Fashion Week in Lagos is not just about glitz and glam. The Fashion Business Series gathers industry leaders, investors, and creatives for panel discussions and workshops. Expect conversations around African fashion’s role in global markets, financing for young designers, and how technology continues to shape style consumption. For designers, it’s an invaluable chance to network and learn; for attendees, it provides insight into the business behind the clothes.

Celebrity Sightings:

Celebrities have made frequent appearances on the LagosFW stage and front rows. Last year saw stars like Davido, Diane Eneje, Mike Folarin, and Tacha walk the runway, blurring the line between fashion and pop culture. For 2025, the expectation is high for another round of big-name sightings and viral celebrity moments.

Emerging Designers:

One of Lagos Fashion Week’s strongest qualities is its ability to spotlight fresh talent. Initiatives like Fashion Focus Africa and the Visual Makers Fellowship have given emerging designers, filmmakers, and photographers a platform to shine. This year, new voices are expected to bring innovative ideas and daring aesthetics that will shape the future of African fashion. Read Also: Ayra Starr and Tems Join the BOF 500 List 2025

A Celebration of 15 Years – In Full Bloom

The theme of this year, ‘In Full Bloom,’ reflects how LagosFW has grown from humble beginnings into a powerhouse of African creativity. The anniversary is set to honour the progress made over the past decade and a half, while planting new seeds for the future of fashion on the continent.

With Heineken returning as the Title Sponsor and partners like Lush Hair, Afreximbank, and the Bank of Industry (BOI) on board, the event is backed by organisations that have supported African fashion talent consistently. Attendees can also expect showroom exhibitions, after-parties that highlight Lagos nightlife, and plenty of opportunities for cross-industry collaboration.

Global interest in Nigerian and African fashion has never been stronger. Lagos Fashion Week 2025 feels poised to ride this wave of attention, not only as a cultural celebration but as proof that African fashion is a serious global player. The mix of established designers, new voices, sustainability initiatives, and star power ensures that this anniversary edition will stand out as one of the most memorable in its history.