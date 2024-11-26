Pulse logo
Pulse Region
Home

Wanni Fuga celebrates a decade of style with a star-studded fashion week debut

26 November 2024 at 15:09
#FeaturedStory
Wanni Fuga
Wanni Fuga

Nigerian contemporary brand Wanni Fuga celebrated its 10th anniversary in spectacular style on

Sunday, October 27, 2024. Themed “The Garden of Fuga,” the show marked the brand’s debut at the

prestigious Lagos Fashion Week with its SS25 collection.

Held at Centrepoint, Ikoyi—which was transformed into a botanical haven of lush greenery—the event

served as the grand finale of Wanni Fuga’s ‘Journey to 10’ campaign, a fitting tribute to a decade of

innovative design and a bold vision for the brand’s future.

The collection featured Wanni Fuga’s signature elegance with a fresh, modern flair and introduced the

brand’s new logo, symbolizing an exciting new era. Nigeria’s most influential fashion figures and

celebrities, including Mo Abudu, Rita Dominic, Veekee James, Hilda Baci, and Erica Nlewedim, attended

in Wanni Fuga pieces, further establishing the brand as a celebrated name in African fashion.

Hosted by acclaimed actress and presenter Nancy Isime, the evening began with a welcome address

by Idris Aregbe, Special Assistant to the Governor on Culture and Tourism, Lagos State, who

highlighted Lagos Fashion Week’s role in establishing Lagos as a global fashion capital. This was

followed by a heartfelt address from Senator Florence Ita-Giwa, who honored Wanni Fuga for its

impactful contributions to Nigerian fashion and culture, setting an empowering tone that highlighted

the brand’s dedication to uplifting women through style and creativity.

Esteemed sponsors played an essential role in bringing the event’s vision to life. Darling Hair and House

of Tara provided flawless styling and makeup that perfectly complemented each runway look, while

Schweppes and Laurent Perrier, the evening’s official drink sponsors, delighted guests with premium

refreshments.

Models walked down the runway gracefully, serenaded by a live musical performance featuring a

captivating piano accompaniment. The show concluded on a high note with a surprise runway

appearance by host Nancy Isime, followed by an electrifying walk from Chioma Ikokwu—widely known

as Chioma Good Hair. Her unexpected entrance in one of the collection’s standout pieces captivated the

audience, delivering an unforgettable finale.

Founder and creative visionary Toluwani Wabara closed the evening with heartfelt gratitude, reflecting

on Wanni Fuga’s extraordinary journey over the past decade. She remarked, “Celebrating 10 years of

Wanni Fuga is a dream realized, and our SS25 collection is a tribute to the journey and growth we’ve

experienced. This collection represents the evolution of our vision—embracing timeless style with

boldness, grace, and purpose.”

The commemorative collection—a tribute to Wanni Fuga’s legacy of timeless elegance and innovative

design—will be available for purchase starting November 2024 on wannifuga.com and in-store at 40

Alexander Road, Lagos, Nigeria.

Lifestyle
Next Article