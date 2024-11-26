Wanni Fuga celebrates a decade of style with a star-studded fashion week debut

Nigerian contemporary brand Wanni Fuga celebrated its 10th anniversary in spectacular style on
Sunday, October 27, 2024. Themed “The Garden of Fuga,” the show marked the brand’s debut at the
prestigious Lagos Fashion Week with its SS25 collection.
Held at Centrepoint, Ikoyi—which was transformed into a botanical haven of lush greenery—the event
served as the grand finale of Wanni Fuga’s ‘Journey to 10’ campaign, a fitting tribute to a decade of
innovative design and a bold vision for the brand’s future.
The collection featured Wanni Fuga’s signature elegance with a fresh, modern flair and introduced the
brand’s new logo, symbolizing an exciting new era. Nigeria’s most influential fashion figures and
celebrities, including Mo Abudu, Rita Dominic, Veekee James, Hilda Baci, and Erica Nlewedim, attended
in Wanni Fuga pieces, further establishing the brand as a celebrated name in African fashion.
Hosted by acclaimed actress and presenter Nancy Isime, the evening began with a welcome address
by Idris Aregbe, Special Assistant to the Governor on Culture and Tourism, Lagos State, who
highlighted Lagos Fashion Week’s role in establishing Lagos as a global fashion capital. This was
followed by a heartfelt address from Senator Florence Ita-Giwa, who honored Wanni Fuga for its
impactful contributions to Nigerian fashion and culture, setting an empowering tone that highlighted
the brand’s dedication to uplifting women through style and creativity.
Esteemed sponsors played an essential role in bringing the event’s vision to life. Darling Hair and House
of Tara provided flawless styling and makeup that perfectly complemented each runway look, while
Schweppes and Laurent Perrier, the evening’s official drink sponsors, delighted guests with premium
refreshments.
Models walked down the runway gracefully, serenaded by a live musical performance featuring a
captivating piano accompaniment. The show concluded on a high note with a surprise runway
appearance by host Nancy Isime, followed by an electrifying walk from Chioma Ikokwu—widely known
as Chioma Good Hair. Her unexpected entrance in one of the collection’s standout pieces captivated the
audience, delivering an unforgettable finale.
Founder and creative visionary Toluwani Wabara closed the evening with heartfelt gratitude, reflecting
on Wanni Fuga’s extraordinary journey over the past decade. She remarked, “Celebrating 10 years of
Wanni Fuga is a dream realized, and our SS25 collection is a tribute to the journey and growth we’ve
experienced. This collection represents the evolution of our vision—embracing timeless style with
boldness, grace, and purpose.”
The commemorative collection—a tribute to Wanni Fuga’s legacy of timeless elegance and innovative
design—will be available for purchase starting November 2024 on wannifuga.com and in-store at 40
Alexander Road, Lagos, Nigeria.