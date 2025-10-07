The Best Nigerian Celebrity Looks from Paris Fashion Week (Ranked)

Paris Fashion Week brought out some of the biggest names in Nigerian entertainment, and they didn’t disappoint. Between runway debuts, luxury tailoring, and red-carpet elegance, our stars delivered looks that had plenty to unpack. What made it even more exciting was breaking down the details: the cuts, the accessories, and the wins. Paris Fashion Week ran from Monday, 29 September to Tuesday, 7 October 2025. Here’s our ranking of the top Nigerian celebrity looks from Paris Fashion Week.

How We Ranked These Looks

Ranking celebrity style is always tricky; one person’s favourite can be another’s ‘meh.’ However, to keep things fair, we established a few ground rules before compiling this list. First, designer power mattered. Paris Fashion Week is the biggest stage in the industry, so walking for or wearing a global house already puts a look on a whole new level. Next, originality played a huge role. Did the outfit bring something unexpected to the table, or was it just another safe choice? Fashion Week is about pushing boundaries, and the Nigerians who leaned into that spirit scored higher.

Execution was just as important. It’s not enough to wear a bold piece; the fit, the styling, and even the hair and makeup all need to come together seamlessly. Finally, we factored in buzz: what people couldn’t stop talking about online, and what looks made Nigerians feel proud to see their stars in Paris.

5. Mr Eazi in Classic Black

Mr Eazi opted for a timeless approach, stepping out in a sharply tailored black coat with matching trousers. He paired the look with a crisp white shirt and dark sunglasses that gave the ensemble a smooth finish. His only accessories were chunky rings on his index and pinky fingers. While the outfit didn’t exactly break the internet, it was clean, confident, and suave. Standing beside Temi Otedola, his minimalist styling played the perfect supporting role to her statement dress.

4. Omah Lay in Light Blue at Messika

Omah Lay has been quietly building a reputation as one of Nigeria’s more stylish artists, and his Paris Fashion Week moment proved it. Of all the outfits he wore, we chose the one he wore at the Messika show.

For the Messika show, he chose a Light blue baggy suit layered over a buttoned-up matching T-shirt. The monochrome palette looked fresh, with a futuristic vibe, while rings, a necklace, and earrings added just the right amount of class. It wasn’t the most viral outfit of the week, but it was effective because of its coolness.

3. Davido in Thom Browne

Davido’s Paris Fashion Week look was as extra as you’d expect from the Afrobeats superstar. He came through in a close-checkered Thom Browne three-piece: baggy coat, suit, and trousers in shades of grey, paired with a crisp white shirt and a striped tie in grey, navy, and hints of dull yellow.

The accessories were just as loud: Tom Ford sunglasses, a Rolex, a statement ring, and the pièce de résistance: a dog-shaped purse. This outfit screamed luxury and confidence. For Davido, fashion isn’t just about clothes; it’s about presence, and he had plenty of that.

2. Temi Otedola in Giambattista

Temi Otedola stole the spotlight in a peach Giambattista dress that draped loosely with a slight cinch at the high waist. The shape was effortless, but the details carried it: light, natural makeup, a tiny bun with a loose strand framing her face, and just the right amount of accessories: chunky earrings and a petite gold bag with white straps and white shoes.

Temi has always been minimalist, and this look proved why that works for her. It was refined, chic, and Paris-appropriate without trying too hard. Coming shortly after she walked the L’Oréal Defile runway , the Giambattista moment cemented her as the fashion girl she is. Read Also: Temi Otedola Shines in All Black at Le Défilé L'Oréal Paris Runway

1. Blaqbonez in Vivienne Westwood

At number one, it has to be Blaqbonez. Making his runway debut for Vivienne Westwood, the rapper gave us the kind of bold fashion moment that turns heads. He wore a dull yellow corset paired with baggy floral trousers, topped with a matching oversized suit jacket. Underneath, a blue-and-white shirt peeked out, while a gold necklace boldly spelt out ‘motherfucker.’ Add in gold earrings and black shoes, and you’ve got a look that was as rebellious as it was runway-worthy.